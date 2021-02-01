Is It Too Early to Start Campaigning for Ron DeSantis 2024?

If I ever vote again, and that’s a long shot after the 2020 “election” that we aren’t allowed to audit for fraud, I would have to throw my (probably useless) vote behind Ron DeSantis. The governor of Florida seems to be one of the only sane governors left in America. DeSantis stood up to unprecedented national pressure to shut down his state over COVID panic and he refused to do so again after the first round of lockdowns harmed so many Americans and their businesses. DeSantis has taken the position that Florida will never lock down again. Lockdowns are dangerous and harmful to the well-being of Americans and he’s not going to be bullied into playing this stupid game any longer.

DeSantis gave the best defense of an open economy to date. Why aren’t all Republicans echoing him all across this nation? What are they worried about? Florida’s COVID problem isn’t any worse than any other state that did lock down. Florida proves that it makes no difference, except that while COVID is running its course, Floridians won’t starve and its children won’t lose their ability to read and cipher.

If we can’t vote him into the White House, maybe we can all move to Florida— which is starting to look like the best refuge in America if you want to open a business or breathe normally in public again. Everything is open at 100% capacity, including schools. DeSantis explained his decision to remain open, despite the avalanche of bad press against him, with indisputable facts. Lockdowns are worthless.

Florida led and continues to lead in protecting the livelihoods of our people while so many other states kept locking people down, Florida lifted people up. We believe every job is essential: you work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you’re a hairstylist, we protect your right to earn a living. And if you are a parent, we ensure your kids have the right to attend school in person. Lockdowns do not work. School closures have been disastrous. Yet even today we see across our country businesses shuttered, lives ruined, and schools closed. Indeed, in major parts of the country students may not return to in-person instruction until the fall. Florida schools are open, every Floridian has a right to work, all businesses have a right to operate and Florida is better for it.

This is presidential:

There is a sustained effort on Twitter to paint Florida’s COVID problem as “out of control.” But Florida is still doing better than New York, which is mostly locked down and operating with draconian regulations for businesses that aren’t allowed to serve all their customers. Most of New York’s schools remain shuttered, offering only ineffective “distance learning” as the teachers hold the state’s school districts hostage to their stupid demands for “safer” work conditions. In September of 2020, schools only accounted for 1% of COVID cases in New York. I wonder how many of those teachers claiming to be afraid of COVID took vacations? The Broward County, Fla., School District did its due diligence and found out that a bunch of its pro-lockdown teachers were living it up at events and destinations and clubs without wearing masks. They’re just so scared!

The Broward School District has scoured Facebook pages of teachers working remotely to catch them partying, traveling and failing to wear masks at a time the educators say COVID-19 makes it too risky for them to return to campus. One teacher is pictured at her daughter’s destination wedding in Jamaica. Another attended a political rally for Joe Biden. Others were pictured with cocktails in restaurants or enjoying a Disney or beach vacation with family or friends.

And don’t forget the Chicago Teachers’ Union boss who got caught on Instagram posting beach selfies from Puerto Rico.

Fire them all.

Even if Florida’s COVID numbers rose to slightly higher than New York’s, they’d still be doing better overall because they aren’t financially crippling the people of the state and retarding the educational progress of their children. It’s one thing to be sick, but it’s a triple tragedy when you’re sick AND bankrupt AND ignorant. That’s not going to happen in Florida and Governor DeSantis deserves our support for his bravery. He’s pretty much all alone. I don’t see any campaign by GOP cowards to back DeSantis.

They’re all still running with the “lockdowns work” theory, which is demonstrably false if you use Florida as an example. Unless by “work” they mean “causing impoverishment, despair, and mental disorders just as intended.” This is the kind of thing that makes me feel politically homeless. Republicans are content to lose, content to get whipped by the media and the mob, while they hide in their offices afraid to breathe. Libertarians are obsessed with porn and the sex lives of children. Democrats are totalitarian statists who will destroy freedom. None of these choices is a cause I want my name attached to.

All Republicans have to do to win back populist support is open red America. It’s not hard, just brave. That virtue is a tall order for GOP jellyfish.