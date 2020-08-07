The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 25: Feminists Appropriate Trad Fem Culture with #Cottagecore

If you’ve never heard of #cottagecore, join the club. I hadn’t either until two days ago when National Public Radio had a blogger from Vox on to explain it. It’s basically far-lefty white women who have decided that femininity isn’t terrible after all (cooking, baking, sewing, wearing lacy dresses, being pretty) but don’t want to be associated with us trad fems over here in Rightsville who have been baking pies and wearing dresses and planting gardens for centuries. Nooooo…no one wants that.

Tune in to find out what the latest installment is in “Life in the Nuthouse” (as I’m taking to calling 2020 these days).