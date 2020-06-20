The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 21: Unplug From the Matrix

Are you feeling the overwhelming urge to turn everything off and sit in the sun? If so, you’re not alone. We are all experiencing technology overload after months of lockdown and lack of socialization with our fellow humans. In this week’s episode, I investigate why the increase of reliance on technology as a result from lockdown is hurting us and what we can do about it. The Conversation blog published an interesting article about this dilemma.

Research from the US has also found that between the ages of eight and 18, children spend on average seven hours and 11 minutes a day engaging with screen-based entertainment. While research from Ofcom shows that, on average, adults in the UK check their phones every 12 minutes.