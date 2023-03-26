Kanye West Apologizes for Anti-Semitism in the Most Bizarre Way

Well, well, well, Kanye West is making headlines again.

It wasn’t all that long ago when he decided to embark on a mission to flush all his hard-earned success down the toilet by making bizarre anti-Semitic statements.

Wests’s anti-Semitic remarks were comprised of various troubling statements, such as his apparent admiration for Hitler, a tweet threatening to go “death [sic] con 3” on Jewish people, and other comments deemed to be anti-Semitic tropes. These statements irreparably damaged his brand and resulted in him losing some key endorsement deals, including Adidas.

To be honest, I have no interest in Kanye West. I’m not familiar with his music or whatever overpriced products he sells. But I was mildly amused to learn that finally, months later, he’s apologizing again for his past anti-Semitic remarks and suggesting that he is a changed man. Why now? Well, that’s the thing. In true, bizarre Kanye fashion, his epiphany about his past statements came in a rather unique way.

According to a post on Instagram this week, Kanye West realized he was wrong about Jewish people after recently watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street. Who knew a teen comedy could be so enlightening?

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” West declared in his Instagram post. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

West added, “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

It’s doubtful that Kanye West can achieve genuine redemption for his past anti-Semitic remarks by merely praising the acting skills of one Jewish performer in a movie. People are likely wondering if Ye is going to back up his words with meaningful actions that demonstrate his newfound perspective.

Does Kanye West honestly believe that his bizarre explanation for his supposed epiphany absolves him of his past wrongdoings? It’s absurd to think that merely complimenting the acting abilities of a single Jewish performer in a movie could make things right. And let’s be real, 21 Jump Street? Give me a break.

Who does he think he is, Joe Biden?

We all know that Biden has made several racist and anti-Semitic comments over the years, including using the slur “Shylocks” back in 2014 — not that he’s ever been held accountable for it. His tenure in the White House has hardly been without casual anti-Semitism, including his nomination of suspected anti-Semite Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. But hey, at least Kanye has tried to apologize — that’s more than I can say about Joe Biden.