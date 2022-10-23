Revealed: Salman Rushdie's Injuries From Brutal Attack

In August, renowned author Salman Rushdie was attacked while preparing to speak at Chautauqua Institution in Western New York.

Since then, little has been revealed about his condition, but his agent, Andrew Wylie, revealed Rushdie’s status Saturday in an interview with Spanish newspaper El País.

“[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the sight of one eye,” explained Wylie. “He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack.”

Wylie provided no further details, other than that Rushdie will survive.

Related: Rushdie Stabbing Reminds Us That Iran Is Still the World’s Leading Terror State

Since the publication of his book The Satanic Verses in 1988, Rushdie has been in danger of being killed because of its depiction of the life of the Muslim prophet Muhammad. A death fatwa was issued against Rushdie the following year by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who claimed the novel insulted Islam and Muhammad.

Ironically, the attack sent Rushdie’s book rocketing up the sales charts.