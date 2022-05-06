Don't Get Cocky, We Haven't Won Yet

Conservatives have every reason to feel confident these days.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter and intends to restore free speech to the social media platform. States nationwide are following Florida’s lead to protect parental rights in education. Hillary Clinton’s former campaign lawyer will soon be facing trial for lying to the FBI. Polls show Republicans are likely to make historic gains in the upcoming midterms and possibly retake both the House and Senate. And, maybe most importantly, the Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Often with success comes arrogance. We assume that just because we’re winning now means that we’ll keep on winning. As you read this, the radical left is fighting harder than ever to limit free speech, target Donald Trump and his allies, indoctrinate our kids, and codify Roe v. Wade.

The fight is far from won. For example, last month, Joe Biden announced the Disinformation Governance Board—his own twist on the Orwellian Ministry of Truth, that will no doubt threaten free speech in this country under the guise of combating “disinformation.” The DGB is led by Nina Jankowicz, a woman who endorsed the bogus Steele dossier and dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation.

Meanwhile, the left is resorting to intimidation and scare tactics to save Roe v. Wade. They’re trying to convince Americans that Republicans are systematically stripping away the rights of the people.

Here at PJ Media, we’re fighting back hard against the radical left. We’ll report the stories the left doesn’t want the public to know about. We’ll call out the extremists who are trying to keep the radical left in power so they can strip away your rights as parents and silence debate. Will you join us in that fight?

And they’re going to have plenty of help pushing their lies. Facebook is still owned and operated by leftists, and Democrats have a virtual monopoly on the mainstream media. Democrats have no qualms about making absurd claims that Republicans will make contraception and interracial marriage illegal because they know their allies in the media will repeat those talking points ad infinitum. They’ll do their best to sway the public to oppose the filibuster and support ending the Electoral College so the Democrats can impose their agenda and create a permanent left-wining majority.

The radical left will never stop. We can’t afford to get cocky just because of a few victories. The fight isn’t over yet. Battles have been won, but we could still lose the war if we lose sight of the endgame.

