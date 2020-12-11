Will Joe Biden Pardon Himself, His Brother James and Son Hunter?

For some time now, the media has been speculating whether President Trump will “pardon himself” because of an onslaught of partisan investigations that have yet to even find a crime committed. Other reports suggest that members of the Trump family may also face legal troubles, and have speculated whether they would receive 11th-hour pardons as well.

The amount of media speculation on this is enormous. Media outlets have run stories debating whether Trump has the legal authority to pardon himself, citing expert opinion on the matter. Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, even predicts Trump will resign prior to leaving office so Mike Pence can pardon him.

The truth is, partisan Democrats have been abusing their investigative power for years. They launched legal efforts to get access to his tax returns (which congressional Democrats have been obsessed about since his first ran for president) essentially launching investigations to search for a crime they had no evidence of in the first place.

But, how much has the media been speculating about how Joe Biden, assuming he takes office in January, will use the presidential pardon power for personal absolution?

Joe Biden has also been credibly accused of sexual assault by former staffer Tara Reade. Fortunately for Biden the incident she alleges occurred happened in 1993, and is outside the statute of limitations in Washington D.C. There are multiple women who have alleged Biden engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior, and being president might bring more women forward with allegations.

Oh, and Kamala Harris said she believed Biden’s accusers.

But there’s more. Earlier this year, Attorney General Bill Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to continue investigating Obamagate and the illicit origins of the Russia probe. As we’ve covered extensively here at PJ Media, Biden is neck-deep in the scandal.

Biden’s quid pro quo with Ukraine is another scandal that hangs over his head. In addition to video of Biden bragging about the quid pro quo, which violated federal law, earlier this year, leaked audio between Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President Poroshenko proved that Biden’s bragging wasn’t just false bravado.

And then there’s Joe Biden’s dealings with China, which deserve a thorough investigation.

Will Joe Biden pardon himself? Why doesn’t the media ask this question with the same fervor they’ve reported on every allegation made against President Trump?

Truth be told, they should be asking about more than just whether Joe Biden will pardon himself.

Even Politico acknowledged that the recently revealed investigation of Hunter Biden covers more than just taxes, but also money laundering and his foreign ties. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more to this as well. Remember, back in October, a photograph of a federal grand jury subpoena of Hunter Biden appeared to have been signed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson, one of the FBI’s top child pornography investigators. Politico did not mention this was being investigated, but what if it is?

Politico does, however, note that “federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved.” Federal officials in this ongoing investigation are reportedly interested in James Biden’s role in the business.

Joe Biden’s political career has enriched his family in the most corrupt ways. The media took no interest in these allegations during the 2020 campaign. But, if the media at least wants to pretend they are fair, they’d be asking these questions about Biden pardoning himself and his family, the same way they’ve been doing so about Trump over far less.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis