2022-2024: America First or Go Home

There was a Trump rally last Saturday. In Arizona, the state Fox News called early. The state whose Maricopa County election results were suspect in the extreme.

Big league turnout, they came in droves—an estimated fifteen thousand.

In a good example of how the leftist media covers these rallies and will cover the rallies to come, Rolling Stone Magazine characterized the event as the former president’s greatest hits, reprised for the knuckle-draggers. Their worst fear is that Trump may someday return to the Oval Office.

Here at PJ Media, the coverage was better, much better. Newsmax TV was the only major cable to carry the rally, including Fox News; that’s been the cable rally coverage story since Trump “lost.”

But the rallies remain an important political indicator, and attention must be paid.

For the Republican apparatus, the establishment, the so-called RINOs, the former Never-Trumpers, and the current No More Trumpers, looking away will not change the situation on the ground. Forget Liz Cheney, she’s toast. Minority Leader McConnell and Mitt Romney, among others, need to watch a Trump rally now and then.

Because this is what you’ve got. This is the Party now.

You don’t have to like it, but you’re not going to wish it away. And, despite the continuance of unrelenting fire from the Democrats and their media, Trump doesn’t seem to be inclined to go away.

The pre-Trump postmortems have all been written and consigned to dusty cyber file cabinets a long time ago. The Republican power brokers, with their cowardly caution, vacillation, and willingness to accept a large second banana from the Democrats—failed the political right in America, not to mention the center. Trumpism was born.

Saturday’s rally and the rallies to come are the booming echoes of that failure. Failure to decisively protect the borders, to stanch the outflow of jobs, to get what the U.S. had coming in terms of trade imbalances and payments from Europe for our military protections, and, failure against Rush Limbaugh’s “environmentalist wackos” to secure energy independence from countries and governments that hate everything the stars and stripes stand for. The list of promises kept by Trump and balls dropped by the GOP goes on.

These echoes will continue into the 2022 midterm year and will grow louder with each potential, mounting, egregious example of a Republican establishment’s inclination to return to the kind of globalist “normalcy” that got Trump elected in the first place. Word to conservative websites, cable channels, YouTube channels, print publications et.al: Subtly omitting Donald Trump from news cycle content in favor of other potential Republican presidential candidates won’t work, because there is widespread fatal skepticism about the manipulative nature of political reportage in Trump Nation and across the nation.

The default position: don’t believe a word they say. And don’t get the impression that it is only the plummeting leftist news media that is being tuned out.

It is a sad state of affairs that the American people cannot rely on getting accurate, un-spun information, and must vote based on intuition, gut instincts, and heart. On the right, Trump is going to win the contest for hearts, minds, and viscera every time. He has a special talent for that, which he backed up with historic accomplishments.

There’s talk amid the plummeting poll numbers for Joe Biden about the dearth of talent on the Democrat bench. No question. The two purported ladies-in-waiting, Hillary Clinton, spun as a center-left savior and Michelle Obama as whatever, would provide excellent grist for Trump’s mill. He will bury them.

There’s not a Democrat male out there who wouldn’t continue with the Biden administration’s destructive policies, and that China’s leadership and Vladimir Putin wouldn’t eat for lunch. VP Harris was a non-starter even for Democrat voters and probably can’t wait to return to the safe haven of Commie California.

The GOP has no such bench problems. There’s plenty of Trump-aligned talent to take the field should Mr. Trump decline to run. But only if he declines to run, and more and more, with each passing day, and each wild rally, it looks like he will run.

For 2024 the choice of the great swath of Republican voters, not to mention a plurality of Independents and many disaffected centrist Democrats, will be President Donald Trump, again. The only hope for any other potential Republican who seeks the nomination will be to align with Trump and hope for a vice-presidential nod.

To paraphrase the immortal words of Senator Robert Kennedy the night of his assassination, after he won the 1968 California primary:

Now it’s on to 2022, and let’s win there.

The MAGA rallying cry, America First, or go home.

This is your party now.