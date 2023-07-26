Why Are Leftists Easy to Control? I Have an Answer

The recent ruckus over Jason Aldean’s song, “Try That in a Small Town,” is yet another reminder of one of the stark differences between patriotic Americans and lefty cucks: libs are easy to control.

No one on the left had heard of the song — or likely Jason Aldean — until someone at the top of the Democrat fecal heap told them to pay attention, watch the video, and whine like crotchety sprogs.

FACT-O-RAMA! Leftists always have to go back to the era of sepia-toned photos to prove “systemic racism” is alive today.

Aldean’s video was shot against the background of a courthouse, in front of which a black man named Henry Choate was allegedly lynched almost 100 years ago. The courthouse played no part in the attack.

Angry leftists seem to not care that New York City’s Washington Square Park — a popular spot for NYU students, drug dealers, gay pride agitators, and transgender rights rioters — is the scene where a 19-year-old slave woman named Rose Butler was hanged for allegedly trying to burn down her owner’s house. I guess they were told not to feign outrage on their own turf.

Aldean isn’t the only artist to film at the Tennessee courthouse.

So it was just revealed that Paramount shot a scene in one of their Christmas movies at the same courthouse that Jason Aldean’s new music was shot at. Plus, there’s a scene at the same courthouse in the Hannah Montana movie. So is @paramountplus and Hannah Montana racist too? pic.twitter.com/dZfHPgKdAF — savannah (@scb_90) July 22, 2023

Where are the angry attacks on Hannah Montana?

FACT-O-RAMA! No one had heard of Henry Choate until a leftist decided Jason Aldean needed to be a target of lefty aggression.

The Aldean kerfuffle is nothing new from Democrats. The joyless wonders — many of whom take their faux outrage to social media — are as obedient and dedicated to their cause as a T-1000.

When the left lied and claimed it is illegal to say the word “gay” in a Florida public school, lefty robo-dopes competed with other automo-donkeys to see who could say “gay” the most.

Nobody tells me what I can and cannot say. I say gay! pic.twitter.com/NufG0NLTD8 — Roselle Votes Blue 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@TheRoselleWay) March 9, 2022

Then there is the COVID-19 swindle. Lefty assclowns dutifully did as they were instructed. They locked down, stood in line on floor stickers placed six feet apart, and competed to see who could get the most clot shots. They jousted with other bootlickers to wear the most masks without passing out at the beach, and thus virtue-signal their obeisance to science sorcerer and Keebler tree-dweller Tony Fauci.

A simple Google Duck Duck Go search will show you tons of articles from the Pravda press lickspittles encouraging Americans to bend their knees and raise their sleeves for a shot we now know was at best 12% effective for a few months. We also know the same sheeple attacked We the People for daring to think for ourselves.

FACT-O-RAMA! Virtually every lefty COVID “safety measure” turned out to be codswallop. Yet, the Demo-cyborgs dutifully and righteously lapped up every spoonful of flapdoodle they were fed by their masters.

Even worse, the leftists happily sacrifice their children to virtue-signal their blind allegiance to their false gods in the Democrat National Committee (DNC).

Obedient Marxist chardonnay mommies not only lined up to load their kids’ arms with an unknown “vaccine,” they quickly hustled their luxury prams to “all ages” drag shows so their kids could get front-row views of needy men in dresses shaking their dong-thongs.

PFIZER KNEW MANY VACCINE RECIPIENTS WOULD LIKELY SUFFER FROM MYOCARDITIS READ IT! It’s their words, not mine. pic.twitter.com/Zg4eKYH86k — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) July 25, 2023

Even worse, the mommy fearest crowd trips on their Manolo Blahniks racing to get their kids’ bodies carved up in the name of “transgender healthcare.” For today’s liberal mom, walking their transgender 11-year-old through the park is a better accessory than a Louis Vuitton bag and a French bulldog.

Poltroons and Patriots

Why are leftists so eager to dedicate themselves to their lefty ideologies? Fear.

To the leftist, compliance is seen as a virtue. Critical thinkers are viewed as simple and even vulgar. The left has been conditioned by their apparatchik masters not only to obey and comply but to feel superior in their cowardice. It is also possible that they hate us for not sharing in their fearful lifestyle and not surrendering our liberties for a mythical sense of high moral caliber.

Those of us who think before following a Stalin-like Pied Piper are therefore viewed not only as morally corrupt but as enemies.

What Have We Learned?

We have learned that a sizable portion of Americans have been brainwashed into believing that freedom is evil. When commanded to do so, they will surrender their liberties for a bogus sense of security. And they will attack anything conservative — even a two-month-old country music video — to decry those of us “too stupid” to bow down to pinkos like children who are desperate to oblige an abusive parent.

They will bring up the past to “prove” racism today. They are sheep who will see a fellow sheep dead on a road and jump in front of a truck to prove their devotion to their kings and queens non-binary monarchs.

MAGIC-O-RAMA! I can’t believe I found a picture of a sheep in front of a truck with a dead sheep on the road!!!! #Kismet

You can watch Aldean’s video below and decide for yourself. Unlike media people on the left, I’d never try to control you and tell you how to feel, and you wouldn’t read my articles if I tried.