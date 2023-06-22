KDJ Happy Hour Scuttlebutt: How Much More Can the Merrick Garland-Joe Biden Bromance Endure?

Today’s bombshell report from the House Ways and Means Committee spelled out just how far Merrick Garland and his myrmidons are willing to go to protect the Biden family.

CASEY KASEM LONG DISTANCE DEDICATION-O-RAMA! This article will be way funnier if you listen to a cheesy love song as you read it. I recommend hitting “play” on the ditty below.

Sure, I thought it was romantic when Garland sent the FBI to the homes of three investigative journalists from Project Veritas, looking for information relating to Joe’s daughter Ashley’s diary, which states that she — as a young child — showered with our president.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ashley Biden “totes” wrote that she — as a child — showered with her father, Joe Biden.

If you think personalized M&Ms send a message of love, imagine waking reporters up with machine guns pointied at their heads and making them walk out of their apartments in their underoos as you search their homes as the neighbors gawk. We get it, Merrick, it’s Friday, you’re in love.

You’re the meaning in my life

You’re the inspiration

You bring feeling to my life

You’re the inspiration

Garland has proven his love for President Depends again and again. But other than making Merrick the nation’s top cop — and perhaps some frottage at Camp David — what has Biden done for the man who has put his neck on the line to keep Hunter Biden out of prison?

Nothing.

Thanks to the bravery of whistleblowers in the FBI and the IRS, we know Garland has gone above and beyond as Biden’s dedicated piss boy. But to what end?

Wanna have you near me

I wanna have you hear me saying

No one needs you more

Than I need you

WAIT FOR THE SHAKE-O-RAMA! I once met descendants of Union Gen. Ambrose E. Burnside who were STILL embarrassed about decisions the general made in the Civil War. By continuing to hide Hunter “the Potomac bagman” Biden’s international, crack-fueled racketeering, Garland is at risk of the only thing Washington fat-cats fear: going down in history as a failed, traitorous American.

I gotta believe we are approaching the point where the name “Biden” will soon find itself rubbing elbows with other traitorous monikers like Rosenberg, Ames, “Tokyo Rose” and Benedict Arnold. Merrick doesn’t want to be a part of that.

Most of the D.C. rats won’t keep protecting this Biden family once your normal neighbors catch on to their shenanigans. They can’t. They will turn on the Bidens to save face. It’s human nature.

I have mentioned this before here on PJ Media — and on my wildly successful, funny, anti-commie radio show (which you should totally be listening to), “The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show,” heard every Mon-Fri from 10-11 am EST at LINEWSRADIO.com — if we keep talking about the Biden family’s anti-American skullduggery, it won’t — can’t — go away.

Don’t let up. Keep up the pressure on the Biden family’s eagerness to sell out our nation. Keep your feet on the gas. The world needs to know what we know: the Bidens are filthy traitors. The more we expose them, the harder it will be for the Bidens to continue to run our nation into the dirt.

Be brave.