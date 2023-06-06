KDJ Afternoon Update: The First and Second Amendments--Two Great Tastes That Taste Great Together

I remember as a kid thinking that the Second Amendment was presciently written for what would later be known as the “War of 1812,” or “England War Pt. II Electric Boogaloo.”

I had no idea the true test might come well into the 21st century.

FACT-O-RAMA! The harder the globalist toilet people in our government try to disarm us, the more I wish I hadn’t lost all my guns in a boating accident. I believe it was Lake Ohio, but it may have been Lake Pacific.

Let me start with this: The Second Amendment ha saved many patriotic lives in just the past three years.

I’ve been reading — and writing — about China’s cultural revolution, and I see some similarities.

For ten years, Chairman Mao had his street thugs — called the Red Guards — humiliate, torture, plunder, and kill people who they decided weren’t on board with Mao’s plan to enslave the people of China.

Most of the Red Guards were between 13 and 21 years old. They clubbed people to death — roughly two million — with near impunity. People not down with the chairman clown could be pulled from their homes at the mercy of angry, commie animals, kind of like Antifa.

You’ll notice Antifa keeps their sally boys busy in mostly blue, anti-gun cities, where they burn what they want and get home in time for mom to cook rainbow waffles for breakfast. They did try to “Red Guard” their way through Kenosha, WI, but Kyle Rittenhouse perforated three of them, sending two to the final roundup. So much for stepping outside their comfort zone.

Without the Second Amendment, it’s easy to see how Antifa could go house to house — in any state they like — and have their way with anyone sporting a Betsy Ross flag on their porch.

As Mark Steyn hilariously pointed out in his book America Alone, an armed population makes crime dangerous.

New Hampshire has a high rate of firearms possession, which is why it has a low crime rate. You don’t have to own a gun, and there are plenty of sissy arms-are-for-hugging granola crunchers who don’t. But they benefit from the fact that their crazy, stump-toothed knuckle-dragging neighbors do. If you want to burgle a home in the Granite State, you’d have to be awfully certain it was the one-in-a-hundred, “We are the world” panty-waist pads and not some plaid-clad gun nut who’ll blow your head off before you lay a hand on his seventy-dollar TV. A North Country non-gun owner might tire of all the Second Amendment kooks with the gun racks in the pickups and move somewhere where everyone is, at least officially, a non-gun owner just like him: Washington D.C., say, or London. And suddenly he finds that, in a wholly disarmed society, his house requires burglar alarms and window locks and security cameras.

The Second Amendment is also the only reason we still have the First Amendment.

Our right to speak freely and assemble peacefully allows us to be heard by our government. It allows us to go to church and write articles like this one.

Without the First Amendment, we could be reduced to meeting illegally in basements and passing notes to other patriots. We could also be hung for doing so if our government was full tyrant-tard, which kinda sorta might be coming our way.

DISCLAIMER-O-RAMA! This article is not a call to arms; it’s a celebration of not (yet) having to use those arms, thanks to the prescience of the Founding Fathers. Hopefully it stays this way.

The First and Second Amendments go together like ra ma la ma la ma ka dinga kading a dong. You’ll notice the Democrats have been attacking the Second Amendment for years, not the First Amendment. They know that if they succeed in disarming us, they won’t have to lift a finger to flush the First Amendment, as that one will be easy.