Stand up, Ladies: the Left is Out to Replace You With Men. This is YOUR Fight.

Chivalry isn’t dead. My lovely fiancee, Jessica, has never touched a car door handle when I’m driving. In fact, I open every door we encounter. I stand up as she leaves or approaches a restaurant table. I go into beast mode and slay spider crickets when my damsel Jessica screams.

FACT-O-RAMA! Spider crickets are vile pests, whose only form of self-defense is to jump at their foes, which is terrifying when you’re sitting on the toilet at 4 a.m.

But there are some things sisters are going to have to do for themselves.

The liberals progressives on the far left will jump, jive, and wail for a woman’s right to abort her baby two days before the due date, but will do a 180 on women’s “rights” when a dudette named “Carl” decides he is “Carla.”

Jill Biden — at a recent International Women of Courage Award (IWOC) ceremony at the White House — gave the yearly honor to a man in a dress, Alba Rueda. I guess they couldn’t find any brave female firefighters to consider. Or a woman who stopped a mass shooting when she ventilated a crazy man with a gun.

Riley Gaines — an actual female swimmer — competed against the women’s college swimming world’s hero, Mr. Lia Thomas. They tied, but Thomas got the trophy because the woke monsters running almost every institution in the country — including college sports — couldn’t hand a trophy to a real woman if Thomas is involved.

Please listen to the other side of this story! Riley tied with Lia and they gave the trophy to Lia for "Photo purposes" Lia Thomas EXPOSED | Guest @Riley_Gaines_ https://t.co/NXXwwyrHJ8 via @YouTube — Buck Angel® Transsexual (@BuckAngel) February 27, 2023

Ladies, this is your fight.

Why even allow a situation where a chick with a dingle can take awards and opportunities from real women? What would happen if the swimming judge’s starter pistol barked and the actual women swimmers didn’t dive into the pool? Let Lia Thomas compete against himself. Send a message, gals, while you still have a voice. And what better message to send than “we’re not gonna take it anymore” by remaining on the springboard as the 6’4″ testosterone-laden Thomas helicopters across the pool alone?

What if real women didn’t show up to watch Jill Biden beclown herself and give a women’s award of courage to a man?

Imagine how fast the woke insanity would crash and burn if women didn’t show up to a beauty pageant that allows men — must less gives the award to a fatty acid dude in a dress.

Ugly fat man wins beauty pageant in Derry, NH

Pretty young girls smile and go along with it.

Stop this madness. Stop encouraging mental illness. pic.twitter.com/ESCAu6UYqo — PA HAU (@PAHAU6) November 10, 2022

Yes, ladies, I know — only too well — what happens to people who stand up for themselves against the woke mob, especially against the trans-harpies in the “gaystapo” who rage-spit words like “TRANSPHOBE” at anyone who dares suggest women deserve to compete against other women. But at the end of the day, it’s your life, your swim meet, and your career on the line. I’m just an evil, straight, white colonizer who — according to the left — tells “my woman” how to vote and what to cook for dinner. As much as I rail for women’s rights, the left just uses my attempts to stand up for women to call me “transphobic.”

FACT-O-RAMA! I do 99% of the cooking here at the Atomic Bunker, AND if dared tell my Puerto Rican fiancee how to vote, I’d be gelded before she was done watching Forensic Files.

Generations ago, women marched and fought — successfully — for their right to vote.

In the 1940s, “Rosie the Riveter” walked into factories like Willow Run and turned out a new bomber every 63 minutes, which helped win WWII.

Today, women known as “mama bears” are shaking up school board meetings across the nation as they dare ask why their kids have access to gay porn books in their school libraries.

The woke mob can’t define what a woman is, yet when a mediocre male athlete says, “I’m a chick now,” the left hands him a trophy and attacks anyone who refuses to deny science and play make-believe with the attention-starved, mentally ill dude.

I believe that’s the ticket — just don’t play their game, literally. Don’t go to the swim meet. Don’t smile for the cameras when an obese guy wins your beauty pageant. In fact, don’t show up at all.

Related: Why Is the Left Pushing Straight Men to Date Trans Dudes?

I suggest we all boycott misogyny and just stay home. The transamabobs can’t take your awards, opportunities, and jobs if you refuse to play their games, ladies.