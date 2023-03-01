'Woke' Killed England. We Are Next in Line.

England conquered much of the world back when ships were powered by wind. Britain’s navy ruled the seas for hundreds of years. The sun — it was said — never set on the British Empire.

Early in the 20th century in WWI, the British suffered 3,190,235 casualties — 35.8% of their forces — with roughly 908,371 being killed outright, leaving a staggering imbalance of English women and men after the war.

After WWI, one could walk from the southern shore of South Africa to the northern beaches of Egypt without leaving British soil.

Almost 20 years later, England went to war again, minus the men who would have been born had their fathers not been slaughtered in the trenches two decades earlier.

At one point in WWII, England alone faced the then-undefeated German blitzkrieg. Heinkel 111 bombers burned English cities every night from September 7, 1940, to May 11, 1941, during “the blitz,” which saw tens of thousands of pounds of bombs dropped — not on military targets, but on civilians, whose indefatigable British morale kept the nation in the fight.

England was badass.

Then, in the 1990s, Britain opened its doors to Pakistani Muslim rape gangs.

Groups of Muslim men began raping thousands of white and Indian women and girls. The terror is believed to have started in the mid-1990s.

Police in towns and cities throughout the UK began hearing similar stories: thousands of women and girls, some as young as 11 years old, were being raped on a gruesome scale. One was raped 300 times before her 15th birthday — sometimes by ten men at once.

Most of the victims told the same story — they were plied with booze and drugs and raped — and most of the rapists were Muslim men from Pakistan.

One young girl — along with her sister and mother — was killed in a fire set by the rapist. A warning to the thousands of victims in England: shut up or die.

Nationwide, English police departments waited — frequently as long as ten years — to investigate the crimes. Why? Because most of the rapists were Muslim, and the cops thought that arresting them would appear “bigoted.”

In other words, the country that once dominated the world militarily, the nation that stood alone against the Nazi onslaught, stepped aside and let thousands of English women and girls fall victim to Muslim rapists because they were afraid to be called “racist.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The British press eventually went on to refer to the men responsible for the attacks as “Asian grooming” gangs because they couldn’t bring themselves to refer to the animals as what they are — Muslim rapists.

PJ Media’s own Robert Spencer is the head honcho at jihadwatch.com, a site that keeps an eye on Qu’ran thumpers around the globe. Robert wrote about the leftists who made the decades-long rapes possible, and — surprise, surprise — many of the culprits are woke leftists.

Years later in 2020, the uber-wokesters at Home Depot tried to run interference and released a study (Home Depot does rape studies?) claiming Muslims weren’t actually responsible for the rapes that everyone knew they had committed.

Important to note, as Robert has pointed out: the Qu’ran — like woke communists — allows Muslims to rape infidels.

Now the sick part. Although the police allowed Muslims to rape women for decades — and punished whistleblowers who tried to speak out against it — they were quick to pounce when they got a call that high school kids were desecrating a copy of the Qu’ran. The kids were immediately suspended.

REPEAT-O-RAMA! English cops stood by — for decades — as thousands of women and young girls were raped. One schoolgirl victim got pregnant six times in four years. Whistleblowers were punished, while woke cops were afraid to arrest the guilty. Yet the police — eager to prove how “not racist” they are — were happy to investigate the supposed (and untrue) report that kids were using the Qu’ran as a soccer ball. Winston Churchill is turning over in his gin-scented grave.

Though the story of a school kid “desecrating the Qu’ran” was untrue, an autistic kid’s mother was forced to apologize.

The mother of an autistic 14 year old boy who was involved in the desecration of the Holy Quran at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield tells Muslims at Jamia Masjid Swafia that her son is a "very silly boy" without "malicious intent" who is genuinely remorseful. pic.twitter.com/xZGueI4Ctj — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) February 26, 2023

Hey, England, what happened?

“Woke” happened.

A centuries-long empire was toppled from within by white leftists who — due to a burning desire to feel “not bigoted” — closed their eyes and allowed thousands of women to be subjected — again and again — to brutal atrocities.

You’re probably expecting me to write about how, at this point, England unfurled the Union Jack and the entire nation fought to bring decency and English culture back to Merry Old.

Nope.

Instead, Muslims have created what are called “no-go zones,” where non-Muslims are beaten up and anyone waving the English flag is called a “racist.”

In a final slap in the face, London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, told reporters that terror attacks were now “part and parcel” for big cities around the world.

Suck it up, infidels. Muslims will bomb western cities — and rape western women and girls — whenever they feel like it, and if you say anything you’re a racist.

Unfortunately, much like 1960s pop music Muslim atrocities that started in England will make their way to the U.S. It’s already begun.

Hamtramck, Michigan, a small town enveloped by Detroit, is now politically dominated by Muslims. The mayor and the entire city council — all of whom are Muslim — recently voted to allow animal sacrifices on residential properties.

RELATED: Michigan City Council Votes to Let You Sacrifice a Goat in Your Bathtub

The woke mob comes at us in many flavors. Sometimes it’s the purple-haired, trans-pansexual “gaystapo” calling you a homophobe for not wanting a man in a dress to thrust his hips into the face of your child. Other times it’s an aggressive chap in a BLM shirt calling you a “racist” for asking why 85% of the anti-Asian attacks — many of them deadly — are committed by black people. Or perhaps an eco-harpie will spit-scream in your face for using a plastic straw.

The one thing the lefty, useful-idiot malcontents have in common is this: they work for communists. Far behind the social warrior battle fronts are globalists directing their harridans to attack their greatest enemy — you.

You stand between the global Marxists and their goal of a one-world government. You, your God, and your pesky constitutional Amendments — especially the 1st and 2nd — are keeping master creeper Klaus Schwab and his satanic globocrats from enslaving the world.

How can you continue to keep the Marxist toilet people at bay? Thanks for asking!

The most important thing you can do NOW that will help preserve liberty — and peace — for America is to talk about what’s happening. The commie push is on. This is not a drill. Discuss what’s happening with your friends, especially those who say things like “that could never happen in the U.S.A.”

You also want to keep real news flowing. Information is key. You must know what’s happening at all times.

