Michigan City Council Votes to Let You Sacrifice a Goat in Your Bathtub

Hamtramck, Mich., used to be a Polish town, but as America has become more “diverse,” Hamtramck has become less so: Kevin Downey Jr. tells me that there are only two Polish restaurants and two bars left there, and the Hamtramck City Council, according to Fox News, is now made up entirely of Muslims. That’s the kind of monochromatism that the Left celebrates as “diversity,” and the diversity celebrations will be even more exciting in Hamtramck now: on Tuesday, according to Fox News, Hamtramck’s city council approved the practice of animal sacrifice at home.

Muslims sacrifice animals, usually sheep or goats, on the Islamic Feast of Eid al-Adha, which commemorates the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca, the Hajj, and Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, not Isaac as in the Bible, but Ishmael. The legalization of animal sacrifice at home in Hamtramck opens up all sorts of possibilities as America descends further into the wonderful world of multiculturalism. Breitbart reported back in August 2020 that “a Muslim resident of the southern French city of Nice recorded himself slaughtering a sheep in his bathtub for the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday and posted the video on social media.”

In line with that, the Detroit Free Press noted Wednesday that “Some residents and animal rights advocates have expressed opposition to the ordinance changes, saying they will lead to animal cruelty and sanitation problems in Hamtramck, one of the most densely populated cities in Michigan. They said they worry about people being traumatized by seeing the throats of goats, lambs, and cows being slit in backyards, with blood splattering and entrails falling out.”

Another problem comes from a piquant news item in 2013 from, oddly enough, the far-Left Guardian: the animal sacrifices, the paper reported, “will also generate an extraordinary cash windfall for some of Pakistan’s most dangerous militant groups….‘For us it is second only to Ramadan for our income,’ says an official from the Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF). FIF is the charitable wing of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), itself the reincarnation of one of south Asia’s most dangerous militant groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned organisation dedicated to fighting jihad against India.” Surely there won’t be any connection between jihad groups and the sacrifices in Hamtramck, right? Such a connection would be inconceivable!

It’s also worth noting the meaning of the feast of Eid al-Adha. In thinking of Abraham, most Americans think of the Biblical figure. In Genesis 22:15-18, Abraham is rewarded for his faith and told he will become a blessing to the nations: “by your descendants shall all the nations of the earth bless themselves, because you have obeyed my voice.”

But Muslims don’t read Genesis. They read the Qur’an, in which Allah says that Abraham is an “excellent example” for the believers when he tells his pagan family and people that “there has arisen between us and you hostility and hatred forever, until you believe in Allah alone.” (60:4). The same verse relates that Abraham is not an excellent example when he tells his father, “I will ask forgiveness for you.” Thus the Qur’an in its portrayal of Abraham holds up hatred as exemplary while belittling the virtue of forgiveness. This everlasting enmity between Muslims and non-Muslims is consequently an integral part of Eid al-Adha.

Related: This Imam Quoted the Qur’an. You’ll Never Believe What Happened Next.

None of that came up during the Hamtramck City Council meeting, where Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Mohammed Hassan said: “If somebody wants to do it, they have a right to do their practice,” and added reassuringly that the city would not “blow up with the nasty blood, contamination.” Dawud Walid of the Michigan chapter of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) declared: “It’s not something new or novel. This is when Muslims recognize Abraham sacrificing a sheep instead of having to sacrifice his son.” When the city council voted to approve the practice, Walid stated: “We welcome the Hamtramck City Council’s vote, which blocked those who sought to place undue burden on Muslim residents who uphold their sincerely held religious practice in conjunction with Eid al-Adha.”

Well, great. We certainly don’t want to place an undue burden on anyone who upholds his or her sincerely held religious practice. Will Hamtramck authorities, however, be vigilant regarding animal cruelty and hygienic issues? Will they enforce ordinances concerning those matters, or would that be “Islamophobic”? Will they be paying attention to where the Eid al-Adha money is going, or would that be “Islamophobic” as well? In “diverse” America, such questions will not even be asked of Hamtramck city council members, as they would be “Islamophobic” in themselves. So we’ll just all lock arms and march together into the glorious multicultural future. What could possibly go wrong?