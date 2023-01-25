Gun Laws for Thee: Democrats Won't Punish Criminals Who Are Shooting for the Right Side

If you’re “gatophobic,” California is the place you oughta be. Golden Staters — like the good pinkos they are — are happy to surrender their guns faster than French soldiers sunbathing on the beaches of Dunkirk.

We just saw two brutal mass shootings that defy all liberal logic. First, they took place in California, which looks — politically — more like Soviet-era Transcaucasia.

FACT-O-RAMA! Transcaucasians are not black people who “identify” as white.

Secondly, though they do happen, we don’t see a lot of Asians committing mass shootings.

What we do see are Democrats only too happy to roll around in the blood of five wounded and eight dead Asian people like happy little piggies before trying to take away your guns.

But your guns aren’t the problem, and liberals have no interest in disarming the criminals who commit gun crimes.

BOLSHIE-O-RAMA! Apparatchiks like crime because communism can’t take root in places where people are safe, prosperous, and happy.

Antifa shooter Samuel Young fired five shots at a moving car trying to escape a violent mob of anarchists. He hit two people — both fellow rioters. One of his rounds grazed someone’s head.

He was convicted of seven felonies:

one count of illegally discharging his gun

two counts of second-degree assault

four counts of attempted manslaughter

One would think firing five rounds into a crowd and hitting two people would send the Antifa princess to prison for years. Young was sentenced to 120 days in jail. He got credit for the 50 days he had already served.

The lesson here is easy: If you spread lead for the right side, you’ll still be able to catch a few live baseball games before the entire season is over.

INCONVENIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! A man dressed as a water buffalo who peacefully entered the Capitol on January 6 was sentenced to more than four years in a federal hoosegow. He didn’t shoot anyone.

New York City Crip member and “drill rapper” Camrin Williams was busted with a gun when he was 14 years old. He shot a cop at 16 in a tussle. He was charged with attempted murder, but a commie judge tossed the case with no explanation. Williams was busted again with a gun when he was 17 years old and was held on $100,000 bond (he cried, poor lamb). The pinkos have done everything they can to keep him out of jail despite his Jehovah’s Witness-like determination to spend years there.

RELATED: Bite the Big Apple; Don’t Mind The Maggots! NYC Is a War Zone, but ‘Rapper’ Who Shot Cop Goes Free

Black Lives Splatter

Democrats claim they want guns off the streets yet do everything they can to keep the gun criminals in play. Who pays the price? More than 88% of people shot in Chicago are black. If Dems care about black lives, they’d lock up violent criminals. They don’t care about black people. They care about disarming their biggest threat to their vile agenda–you.

VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at Staten Island bodega https://t.co/ZlsKi1AUGG pic.twitter.com/HaGO88JYFh — 1010 WINS (@1010WINS) January 24, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! The government could issue a gun to every U.S. citizen and only the criminals would use them for nefarious reasons.

Before I lost my guns in a boating accident on Lake Michigan– Huron… you know, the lake — they didn’t hurt anyone.

FISH-O-RAMA! My guns sleep with the fishes. Speaking of fish in Michigan, walleye is a delicious fish found in lakes in and around Michigan.

Dontray Mills is the poster boy for lefty gun tolerance.

He was hit with over 50 charges related to buying guns with a fake ID and selling them without a federal firearms license (FFL). This is the type of guy who is arming thugs in blue cities nationwide. Mills lives in Milwaukee.

Judge Rudolph Randa stated that he “recognized the seriousness of the offense and acknowledged the problem of guns winding up in the hands of people who use them to commit violence” but decided to throw the book at Mills in the fireplace.

Randa sentenced Mills to probation and no prison time, mostly because of Mills’ “good behavior since the charges and his life ambitions, which include becoming a rap musician.”

What Have We Learned?

We’ve learned that the left has had opportunities to lock up legacy gun criminals but has chosen not to. They seem to care little about the thugs perforating mostly black targets, and less about their victims.

Yet when some whackjob ventilates a Denny’s, the commies can’t wait to come for your guns.

It’s not about “gun violence.” It’s about disarming the people who are not likely to lie down and allow the Democrats commie globalists to torch the Constitution and force-feed us daddy-long-legs salad.

It’s always been about taking guns from We the People.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! We live in a nation that honors a thug who pointed a loaded gun at the belly of a pregnant black woman and robbed her.