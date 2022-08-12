Tin Foil Hat Leftists Have a New Theory: Trump Is a Spy

The left-leaning rag Politico is claiming they have seen the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and that the feds are looking at Trump for violating the Espionage Act. They are probably opening bottles of champagne.

I don’t blame you for not reading Politico. I HAD to read it to write this article. I’ll spare you the pain and bring you one of the funny parts. Here is a cute quip from the latest Politico Hail Mary to take down Trump:

The documents, unsealed after the Justice Department sought their public disclosure amid relentless attacks by Trump and his GOP allies, underscore the extraordinary national security threat that federal investigators believed the missing documents presented. The concern grew so acute that Attorney General Merrick Garland approved the unprecedented search of Trump’s estate last week.

It’s okay to feel embarrassed for the a**-clownery that is liberal media.

You’ll understand if I can’t respect Politico’s claiming Trump is a spy.

Politico also “reported” that the West Wing was in a “scramble” over the mythical “pee tape.” They reported lied and claimed that Trump suggested we chug bleach to kill the Bat-Stew Flu. They repeated the same lie exactly one year later. Then they pretended Trump said there were “good Nazis” in Charlottesville. Then there was the “Mexicans are rapists” codswallop. I could do this for DAYS.

FACT-O-RAMA! You’d think having the commie media accusing Trump of being a spy is a new low but it’s not. They’ve done it at least 11 times before.

Let’s look at some history. The Democrats have long accused Trump of doing what they are guilty of.

The commies went after Trump’s kids for four years, and it turns out Hunter Biden has a creepy habit of making drug-porn videos. They accused him of international corruption on numerous occasions, yet the Biden crime family had been making millions in shaky deals in China and Ukraine.

Trump knew Hunter and Gropey Joe Biden were nipple-deep in Ukrainian money, but the Democrats impeached Trump after he discussed Joe Biden’s skullduggery with Ukraine’s president.

I like to call Trump the new “Teflon Don” because nothing the left throws at him sticks. Every grenade the Dems toss is a dud, yet they keep trying.

Personally, I think their “Plan B” is just to cause so much drama that voters turn their back on Trump to avoid the hoopla that the press brings every day. Don’t take the commie bait.