Women vs. Wokeness: It's Time to Pick a Side

I recently wrote an article where I mentioned that police in the UK allowed Pakistani Muslim men to rape white and Sikh girls and women for roughly 15 years rather than arrest them, lest the police be seen as “racist.” PJ Media’s own Robert Spencer, our in-house specialist on all things Islam, wrote that there were an estimated one million victims. Many were raped over 100 times. One young victim was gang-raped for several years and was forced by the rapists to have six abortions. Cops all over the UK remained silent and allowed the Muslim reprobates to rape with near impunity. Wokeness won; women lost, horrifically.

Women have been fighting wokeness here in the states too and many, especially the shrill, left-leaning, pink-haired harpies with so many face piercings that they look like they fell into a tackle box, are perpetuating the problem.

“Believe all women” makes for a great bumper-sticker, but when it comes to Democrats sexually assaulting women, the rules change.

FACT-O-RAMA! Bolshie ogresses loudly marched against Trump when a hot mike caught him jokingly saying “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything.” The same “pro-women” leftists ignored former Senate staffer Tara Reade when she claimed Biden pushed her against a wall and forced his fingers inside of her. Biden, who recently tried to shake hands with thin air, denied the charges. The story fell off the news radar, even though a video from 1993, the year the alleged assualt took place, shows Tara Reade’s mother calling the Larry King Show to discuss how her daughter was assaulted by a “prominent Senator.”

The message is clear when it comes to sexual assault: the left will “believe all women” as long as those women accuse conservatives. If a woman is attacked by a Democrat, she can just shush like a good girl. How’s that for “woke”?

HARRIDAN-O-RAMA! There is nothing funnier to me than when lefty she-wolves wear vagina hats and screech that women shouldn’t be “objectified”. Also, as a straight male, I whole-heartedly support a woman’s right to oppose “misogyny” by protesting topless.

So when DOES “woke” work for women? When it helps the left’s Marxist movement. Remember, wokeness is just a weapon used by the left to bring Marxism to the United States.

Feminists are happy to jump, jive, and wail for women’s rights until those rights clash with the left’s favorite victim, the trans dudes.

Real women are losing athletic accolades, opportunities, paydays, and scholarships to men in pigtails. The left’s athletic darling du jour, swimmer Lia Thomas, is killing it as a “female” swimmer after years of losing as a man. Thomas is allowed to share the locker room with his female teammates, some of whom are uncomfy having to see Thomas’ twig and berries. Also, they are naked in front of Thomas, who is attracted to women. The women complained, but in the world of the woke, women don’t matter, even when it’s almost three dozen women vs one mentally ill chick with a d***.

One of the women on the swim team told reporters the following:

It’s really upsetting because Lia doesn’t seem to care how it makes anyone else feel. The 35 of us are just supposed to accept being uncomfortable in our own space and locker room for, like, the feelings of one. The school was so focused on making sure Lia was okay, and doing everything they possibly could do for her, that they didn’t even think about the rest of us.

One would think the snarling femi-Nazis would take to the streets to oppose men donning dresses and taking over women’s sports, but thus far they’ve been silent. I wonder if the order to pipe down came from a man?

So how does the “woke” brigade help women?

Gender Pay Gap

The “woke” left believes gender isn’t real until it comes to the “gender pay gap”; then it’s a gender-fest!

My favorite example of Democrat sorcery was their ability to convince millions of women that they are being cheated every payday. The myth that women bring in 77 cents for every dollar a man makes is easily dismissed by the simple logic that, if it were true, companies would only hire women. As if that isn’t enough evidence, here is a GREAT video by PragerU that completely destroys the lie that women are paid less.

The Southern Border

The woke folk love the idea of an open border. “Diversity is our strength!” But panties, like money, don’t grow on trees, yet “rape trees” are real. “Diversity” is getting women raped. Many of the victims are women trying to sneak over to the U.S. Gangs rape women in exchange for help across the border. The miscreants then force their victims to hang their underwear on a tree, which stands as a macabre trophy mantle for the monsters responsible for the rapes, and a warning to women who won’t play by the coyotes’ rules.

Furthermore, boatloads of rapists are sneaking into the U.S. and attacking women.

CRIME-O-RAMA! Montgomery County, MD arrested eight illegal immigrants for rape/sex assault in a six-week period. It is also considered one of the worst “sanctuary” districts in the U.S. There is no way to tell how many illegal immigrants sexually assaulted women and got away with it.

No one can make the point that wokeness is getting women raped on both sides of the border. If a woman dares discuss it, she’ll be labeled a “bigot.” The message is the same: shut up and take it, ladies.

The dirty little secret of wokeness is this: more and more women are the victims of insane, woke policies. Whether it’s a swimming trophy or the shocking level of sexual assaults committed by illegal immigrants (and Democrat politicians like Biden and Bill Clinton), women are paying the price of wokeism, and silent feminists are just fine with it.

The truth is, the only time the wokesters support women is when they fight for their right to abort children, half of whom are likely female. Again, those girls don’t matter.

