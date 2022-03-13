The Top Three Reasons the Democrat Party Needs to Die a Quick and Brutal Death

You might be thinking, “Only three reasons? I have reasons for days to send the Democrat Party into the history books with the Whigs, the Know-Nothings, and the Dixiecrats.” But rather than spend the next four hours listing 1,099 reasons — including the border and the economy — let’s focus on the main justifications for why the Democrat Party must now end its inglorious run and settle its tab with Satan.

Children

As Whitney Houston once warbled, “Children are the future.” That said, I’m repulsed the Democrats are attempting to force-feed their “GENDER AND SKIN COLOR ARE EVERYTHING” narrative to kids too young to know leprechauns aren’t real. But every night, as you and I sleep the sleep of the just, liberals lie awake, scheming ways to brainwash your children and possibly even recruit them into their LGBT cult.

Pete Buttigieg’s husband leads kids in a pledge of allegiance to the gay pride rainbow pic.twitter.com/bYyNvt1ush — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 10, 2022

Yes, I said recruit. Whereas gay people once marched and fought for the right to get married, things have changed. The trans crew has taken over the LGBT mafia and they are actively recruiting. Like the skinheads of the 80s or a creepy cult, the transgender scouts are targeting young, confused, insecure kids who have troubles at home or in school. And lefty parents are only too happy to indulge the whims of their confused or sick children, even kids as young as six years old.

Even toddlers.

Parents are letting their 3 year old son tuck because they convinced him that he’s a girl. No toddler knows this on their own. Horrifying. pic.twitter.com/yn7UxLLWYS — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 13, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! When I was a teenager, my dad wouldn’t give me the keys to the car, much less a pair of fake boobs.

A former cult scout I know, a hot Asian woman, told me her cult would send her to college campuses to seek out kids who were overweight, alone, and “loserish.” These kids are prime targets for cults, and that is what the LGBT peeps have become.

Related: Attacking the Florida Bill Is the Commies’ Latest Attempt to Have Sex With Your Kids

The trans crowd pretends they “just want to be accepted.” This is a ruse. Many crave attention (duh), but some are as angry as Black Panthers at a David Allan Coe concert. They are cranky because they think “evil white men” are holding them back, though honestly, we mostly just ignore their pleas for attention. We aren’t holding them back; we just aren’t kissing their asses the way the far left does.

Teacher has breakdown over being misgendered. These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/meMPClrCKg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2022

The Military

As Chinese soldiers train to slaughter our troops, the American military is looking for ways to make a “female soldier with a penis” feel more at home in his/her/its government-issued camos.

We’re gonna lose a major war. https://t.co/sQmC5rg0xS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 13, 2022

The military that defeated Nazis, fascists, and the brutal Japanese forces is being replaced by “A Band of Gender-neutrals.” High-ranking generals and admirals have jumped on the woke bandwagon and fly the pride flag whenever told to, lest they lose their commissions … as well as their drivers, secretaries, and various other perks they’ve literally fought for. A military that is well versed on how to dig latrine pits for seven various genders is of no use when hundreds of thousands of Chinese soldiers are pouring over the Canadian border and into Detroit.

Yes, I said Canadian border. DO NOT trust Princess Trudeau. Watch the princess bride himself extoll the virtue of China’s dictatorship and suck up to the commies. He wants to be their ally, their power partner in North America. No one seeks power more than a weak, cowardly man. That “man” is Miss Trudeau.

The Democrats’ military agenda is literally and purposefully making our country weak and vulnerable. They are simultaneously attempting to raise a generation of angry, entitled, America-hating, militant gender-whacks. The commies are at the gates. What do we have left?

The 2nd Amendment

Now would be a great time to remind you that the Democrats want to take your guns. Once the 2nd Amendment is vanquished, the rest of their plan will be easy.

Australia took healthy, COVID-free kids away from their families and sent them to camps simply for associating with a COVID-positive friend. The Democrats are salivating at the chance to frog-march unvaccinated Americans to a camp where we can “reconsider” our “selfish resistance” to an untested supposed vaccine with a growing history of adverse reactions. Obey or pay, plebe.

PREDICTION-O-RAMA! If you think we’ve seen the last of the Bat-Stew Flu Nazis and their restrictions, you’re wrong. Unless the Democrats get blown to bits in the 2022 election, the COVID-19 harpies will be back in full force once the new Variant-of-the-Month shows up in December, and the CDC has camps ready and waiting.

The left is trying to recruit kids into their cult and weaken our military. The Right to Bear Arms has never been more important. It’s the last stand true Americans have against tyranny and commies because it allows patriotic citizens to honeycomb our enemies, both foreign and domestic. Once they take our guns, we are lost.

If I were a betting man, I’d wager the domestic enemies are a bigger threat at the moment. Don’t get me wrong: I do not expect wave after wave of transgendered social justice warriors in sundresses to come charging at us in our Pocono Mountain retreats. Though let’s be honest — how many of you have had Rittenhouse-style fantasies of righteously peppering Antifa pedos as they try to kill you? Just me? Sure …

P.S. To any law enforcement who are reading this, that last line isn’t a threat; it’s just a wacky-package comedian writing silly things.

