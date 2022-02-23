As Countries Dismantles COVID-19 Crackdowns, Trudeau Ramps Up The Tyranny

Though the mainstream media doesn’t talk about it much, people around the world have been protesting tyrannical bull puckey and reclaiming the freedoms they lost once the Bat-Stew Flu came to town.

The UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, is scrapping any remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England. He declared to Parliament that he is opting for “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility,” claiming that the COVID era was “two of the darkest, grimmest years in our peacetime history.”

Good move, Boris. The writing is on the wall like a Banksy original.

Israel, the most vaccinated country in the world, gets it too. They are dropping their “Green Pass” restrictions, which were necessary to enter a restaurant, museum, and almost every other public building.

Why are countries backing off and caving to the crowds? Is it because certain world leaders love their citizens and want to do what’s best for them? Or is it because they know history pretty well.

FACT-O-RAMA! #BlackFaceHitler is trending on Twitter, in honor of Trudeau, who has publicly appeared, several times, wearing blackface.

Romania’s second, and last, commie dictator, Nicolae Ceaușescu, was giving a speech to the masses from a balcony in 1989. One person began to boo. Suddenly the huge crowd was shouting not-so-friendly things at their not-so-beloved despot leader. Several days later, Ceaușescu and his wife were served a warm plate of “Mussolini Karma,” they were lined up against a wall and given a lethal dose of “lead poisoning.” The couple shared a total of 120 bullets between them.

French peasants, sick of not having bread to eat and apparently not fans of firearms, warmed up the guillotine and separated King Louis XVI and his wife, Marie Antoinette, from their respective, royal coconuts.

The longest-ruling leader of any Arab country, Muammar al-Qaddafi, was captured and killed by rebel forces in 2011. We could go on, but let’s get back to the point.

Smart leaders know the temperature of their people and, when necessary, or for their own good, will back down on their tyranny. Not Princess Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada.

When asked in 2013 which nation he most admired, Trudeau happily slathered his tongue on the cloven hoof-shaped boots of the Chinese communists.

There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green, we need to start, you know, investing in solar.

See the Princess, WHO IS NOT THE SON OF CASTRO, say it himself.

As world leaders are letting down their COVID guard, Trudeau is cracking down on his peacefully protesting countryfolk.

As you may have heard, Emperor Trudeau broke out the Emergencies Act. What powers does that give him?

Lady Trudeau’s new powers include but are not limited to:

banning public gatherings

suspending insurance on vehicles

freezing bank accounts (no pesky court order necessary)

blocking crowd-funding sites like GiveSendGo (under the guise of anti-terrorism)

Can Her Majesty do this legally? It doesn’t matter, tyrants don’t care about laws. The Canadian Civil Liberty Union (CCLU) doesn’t think so and tweeted the following,

The Emergencies Act can only be invoked when a situation seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada and when the situation ‘cannot be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada.

In what appears to be a bad skit on Saturday Night Live, Trudeau declared he stands FOR democracy and AGAINST authoritarianism … in Ukraine.

The people of Ukraine, like all people, must be free to determine their own future.

PM Trudeau says #Canada will stand against authoritarianism, announces sanctions against Russia.

FACT-O-RAMA! Trudeau took a knee for, and gave federal money to, BLM, protesting police brutality. Last week, one of his Dudley Do-wrong horsey cops trampled an elderly freedom protestor.

Canada’s largest news outlet, the federally funded Pravda Canadian Broadcasting Company, is allowed into press conferences. Other news organizations aren’t so lucky.

Ottawa Police have told us that individual police checkpoints have the power to stop any reporters they do not like — it's up to officer discretion. This was their explanation for why government journalists at Trudeau's CBC state broadcaster were allowed through, but we aren't. — Ezra Levant

Trudeau foolishly refers to the protestors as a “fringe minority” (as well as racist, white supremacists), but tens of thousands of patriotic Canucks are taking to the streets all over the nation, despite Trudeau and his Gestapo-like tactics. Some Candian police, like the violent Australian cops, are more than happy to attack their own neighbors.

Here is an exchange purportedly showing a cop who thought the video of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) trampling an elderly, indigenous woman protesting for her freedom was “awesome” and suggested police “practice” using horses to trample on citizens more often.

