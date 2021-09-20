Do You Miss Him Yet? Six Things We Would Have if Trump Were Still in Charge

My fiancée and I were driving home through Lancaster, Pennsylvania, yesterday when we saw a YUGE pop-up tent on the side of the road selling Trump swag: t-shirts (including the ubiquitous “Miss Me Yet?” shirt), flags, hats, etc.

Of course we miss him. We are not the only ones. Lefty news is struggling now that Trump is no longer in the White House. Don Lemon and Rachel Maddow miss Trump so much they would deign to eat lunch in the same New York restaurant as an unvaccinated black family to get him back.

We lost a lot when we lost Trump. This is only a partial list, but here we go.

Funny

Trump was the only funny president since Reagan. His “mean tweets” were great.

Trump preventing Pelosi from getting on a military plane, to protest the partial government shutdown, was hilarious.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan has been postponed,” Trump wrote in a note to Pelosi. “In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate.”

Also, did Pelosi really think our troops in Afghanistan were excited to see her and Adam Schiff? That’s worse than corned beef hash in the chow hall.

And let’s not forget Trump’s “Little Adam Schitt” tweet. Comedy gold.

$68 Per Month

If we can agree that the average fuel tank in the U.S. holds 17 gallons of gas, gas has gone up $1 a gallon, and the average American fills their tank once a week, that means we are paying an extra $68 a month for gas.

That $68 could be spent on a bottle of Knob Creek 12-year-old bourbon. I’ve never even had Knob Creek 12-year-old bourbon and I already miss it.

Drones Over That Bridge in Del Rio, TX

Biden’s FAA has banned news drones from bringing us video of 10,000 Haitians living under a bridge in Texas. I would much prefer Biden ban drones from killing innocent Afghan kids.

Biden sparks NEW border crisis: 10,000 Haitians gather under Texas bridge in just a week after president quietly ended deportation flights to the country – FAA bans 'embarrassing' drone flights overhead showing the squalid camp⁰https://t.co/n081EMlcCl#WeveGotACountryToSave — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 18, 2021

Trump wouldn’t have banned drones over Del Rio because he wouldn’t have allowed 10,000 Haitians to get into the U.S. in the first place. And when President Trump did employ a drone, it was to kill an Iranian terrorist.

Job Opening: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

If Trump were president, Gen. Mark Milley would be fired for calling his homey in China, thus creating yet another job opening in what would be a 2nd booming of the Trump economy. There is NO WAY Trump would allow such insubordination. Milley might even be looking at the business end of a court-martial.

$80 Billion Worth of Weapons

There is no bizarro world where Trump would leave $80 billion worth of guns, planes, and helicopters in the hands of the Taliban. That’s like handing Hunter Biden a crack pipe and a new laptop.

13 American Troops

If Trump were president, we wouldn’t have had such a FUBAR evacuation of Afghanistan. The lefty news seems to have forgiven Biden for this tragedy, but many voters will not. If Trump were president, we’d still have the Taliban and ISIS-K at bay, and we’d still have the following 13 service members we lost to a suicide bomber, who would have still been locked up in a CIA jail.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Sgt. Nicole L. Gee Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover

Cpl. Hunter Lopez Cpl. Daegan W. Page Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss

