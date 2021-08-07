Daily Dose of Downey: More Scare Tactics From the CDC About the Virus That 99% of People Survive

The CDC Is At It Again

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that people previously infected with the China flu are not safe from getting COVID again after all. Weird, because that’s not what we were told in January, when The National Institute of Health (NIH) reported that antibodies remained in COVID positive people, and “promisingly, their levels remained fairly stable over time, declining only modestly at 6 to 8 months after infection.”

The CDC study regarding reinfection was small, utilizing only 246 COVID survivors, 50 of whom were fully vaccinated, 179 not vaccinated at all and 17 who were partially vaccinated, meaning they had the first shot and were still in the two-week waiting period to get the second shot. All were from Kentucky.

What did they learn? It appears COVID is never going away. It’s the new flu. We can get it repeatedly, whether or not we are vaccinated for the rest of our lives. Just like we always thought.

The study reads like a late night vaccine infomercial. There are numerous references throughout the brief study that say things like, “All eligible persons should be offered vaccination, including those with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, to reduce their risk for future infection.”

If you keep reading you’ll find “at least five limitations” to the study, one of which is as simple as “inconsistencies in name and date of birth” between two databases. There are only 246 people and the CDC couldn’t get their names and birthdays right? Ouch. I wouldn’t trust the CDC if they recommended a pancake recipe.

Here is my favorite gem,

“Finally, this is a retrospective study design using data from a single state during a 2-month period; therefore, these findings cannot be used to infer causation. Additional prospective studies with larger populations are warranted to support these findings.”

So their small study, with at least five limitations, using data from one state, spanning two months, means nothing? Sweet, let’s blow it up in the news media so people have something to fear on this beautiful weekend!

Fast Facts from the small study:

20.3% of fully vaccinated COVID survivors contracted COVID again

72.8% of non-vaccinated COVID survivors got it again

Other research shows COVID survivors who get the first shot have more antibodies than people who have gotten the 2nd one

Awwwww Freak Out!

In an article longer than the study itself, England’s Daily Mail took the study and blew it into a manic panic, going so far as to say:

“A staggering 72.8 percent of unvaccinated Covid survivors in the study were reinfected compared to 20.3 percent of those fully vaccinated.”

The rest of the article sounds like a desperate used car salesman trying to get you to buy a Yugo, but in this case, a vaccination jab.

The real news here is this, 20.3% of people that had COVID and then got vaccinated, get COVID again anyway. If that’s the case, why should I get vaccinated against a virus that has a national unvaccinated survivability rate of 99%? Because Gropey Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Gropier Andrew Cuomo say so? That’s not what they were saying earlier,

Interesting how things have changed. https://t.co/Cu9wV089z8 — Thistlerah (@MitchellMcFloyd) August 1, 2021

Mad bomb shouts to Rep. Scalise for doing this publicly. I hope someone tells Clyburn that the vaccines still haven’t been approved by the FDA.