North Korean Defector Robbed by Black Muggers, as Woke Bystanders Call Her a Racist

North Korean defector Yeonmi Park, 27, appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and told him she was robbed by three black women in Chicago. Woke witnesses to the crime, rather than help, called HER a racist for phoning the cops.

Park says the robbery took place in Chicago outside of Saks Fifth Avenue last year during the spate of George Floyd honored lootings. She told Joe Rogan that she grabbed the woman who stole her wallet and tried to call the cops. Only then did roughly 20 bystanders, many of whom were white, jump in, but not to help Park. They told Park she is a racist for suggesting the black thieves were thieves.

“I tried to call the police and they prevented me from calling the police” Park told Rogan. “That’s when I was thinking, ‘This country lost it.'”

“They were telling me that the color of their skin doesn’t make them a thief,” Park continued. “Calling a black person a thief is racist.”

Park claims the woman she was trying to restrain started punching her. Video evidence also shows the woman and a black male physically assaulting Park.

The Crime

Prosecutors allege Park was walking with her nanny and her baby when Harris and a man slowed her down and caused an “interaction” with Park. Afterward, Park noticed that her purse had become unbuttoned and her wallet had been pilfered. The police allege there were was one black male and one black female involved, not three women. The Daily Mail contacted Park to clear up the discrepancy.

Prosecutors further state Park ran to catch up with Harris and the man and tried to stop them. When she pulled out her phone to call police, the man punched Park in the chest while Harris knocked the phone out of her hand and threw it onto the sidewalk. Park picked up her phone and began recording Harris and her fellow thief before going to a nearby store to call 911.

Teenage Defector

Park escaped North Korea at 13, travelling with her mother to China where she says they were sold into slavery. They were ultimately able to escape to Mongolia with the help of Christian missionaries, crossed the Gobi Desert, and eventually arrived in South Korea, where Park, now 27, attended college before transferring to Columbia University in 2016. That’s when she was introduced to “woke.”

Woke University

“I expected that I was paying this fortune, all this time and energy, to learn how to think. But they are forcing you to think the way they want you to think” Park told Fox News. “I realized, wow, this is insane. I thought America was different but I saw so many similarities to what I saw in North Korea that I started worrying.”

“I literally crossed the Gobi Desert to be free and I realized I’m not free, America’s not free,” Park said.

Park then became an outspoken opponent of “woke.” She is also an author of a book called In Order To Live: A North Korean Girl’s Journey to Freedom, which chronicles her escape from North Korea, eventually relocating to Chicago.