Give Hamas Money and They Buy Rockets? Who Knew?

Biden just has to undo everything Trump accomplished and that includes peace in the Middle East.

As my colleague Rick Moran reported, the Biden administration restored the $235 million dollar aid package to the Palestinians on April 7th, and, wouldn’t you know it, one month later Hamas started firing rockets into Israel, marking the first major clash since July-August of 2014.

FACT-O-RAMA! Hamas’ 2014 kidnapping and killing of 3 Israeli teenagers led to a 7-week battle, killing 2,100 Palestinians and 73 Israelis, 67 of whom were soldiers.

The recent fighting marks the fourth war between Israel and Hamas since the militants took the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

Though the protests at the Gaza border in 2018 saw some violence, there were no major military clashes between Hamas and Israel during the Trump presidency.

We are only 4 months into the Biden presidency and Hamas is at it again. If we are keeping score, and I am, 219 Palestinians have been killed so far in the fighting versus 12 Israelis. No word from Rep. Ilhan Omar on the lopsided casualty numbers.

If only Gropey Joe had known that giving money to terrorists would result in terror attacks. If there had just been someone in his party of Palestinian heritage with a history of antisemitism. Someone who gets a “calming feeling” when she thinks of the Holocaust, who could have offered advice. I hope someone tells Joe Biden what happens when you give lots of Ukrainian and Chinese money to a crackhead before it’s too late.

Secretary of State Blinken’s announcement of the $235 million dollar gift to the Palestinians states, “This includes $75 million in economic and development assistance in the West Bank and Gaza, $10 million for peacebuilding programs through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and $150 million in humanitarian assistance for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). We are also resuming vital security assistance programs.” (Bold letters are my doing).

“Peacebuilding” and “vital security assistance” programs? Does that mean some of the money is to be used specifically to buy rockets? Even if all the money is intended for humanitarian purposes like food, housing, education, etc., I think it’s safe to assume Hamas, known for using civilians as human shields, wouldn’t blink at taking food money from their kids and spending it on bombs. Bombs to start yet another conflict they can’t win. I can’t find a Hamas-Israel war, skirmish, or argument where the Palestinians give better than they get.

Blinken’s announcement states intended goals for the funding to include, “Israeli-Palestinian understanding, security coordination, and stability.” How do you expect to find stability when you give $235 million dollars to angry, rocket-happy terrorists? It seems Biden wants Hamas to send rockets into Israel. It’s almost as if the Democrats hate Jewish people.