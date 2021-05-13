Who Needs Role Models? Colin Kaepernick's New Book Calls for Abolition of Police and Prisons, Not for an End to Black Crime

NFL also-ran Colin Kaepernick’s publishing company is releasing its first book in October. It’s titled, Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons. The half white, half woke Kaepernick, known more for kneeling than throwing, began bending the knee during the National Anthem roughly the same time his football career took a nosedive.

Abolition for the People is a collection of over 30 essays, some by former convicts and family members of criminals shot by police.

From Kaepernick’s press release: “Edited by activist and Super Bowl quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Abolition for the People is a manifesto calling for a world beyond policing and prisons. The collection includes over 30 essays representing a broad array of voices and experiences, including political prisoners, grassroots and formerly incarcerated community organizers, scholars, and family members of those killed by the anti-Black terrorism of policing and prisons.”

Black terrorism of policing? That’s odd considering 5 of our 6 biggest cities have black police chiefs or commissioners, as do Detroit, Memphis, and Minneapolis where George Floyd died.

Today, I’m excited to share that we at @KaepernickPub will be releasing our first title, ABOLITION FOR THE PEOPLE: THE MOVEMENT FOR A FUTURE WITHOUT POLICING & PRISONS, on 10/12/21. This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons… pic.twitter.com/84nUD3v4r2 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 11, 2021

Not everyone appreciates Kaepernick’s message, or how he delivers it:

@TwitterSupport this image is dangerous to dark skinned black women. It will put targets on our backs and it makes me afraid of what people might do if they think black women want to abolish prisons and the police. Please take this down. — Stop Black Femicide (@RealityCheckBW) May 13, 2021

Let’s imagine back in your football days playing the game with no refs. Would you feel more safe or less safe as the quarterback?

In the game of life, cops are the refs, they aren’t perfect, sometime they screw up badly, but the game doesn’t work without them. — Frontsight (@frontsight81) May 11, 2021

And this verbal checkmate:

Then where will we house the Derek Chauvins? — Allen Jones (@calclemency) May 11, 2021

In the first sentence of his own essay, Kaepernick mentions the “state sanctioned lynching of Breonna Taylor.” He fails to mention Taylor was shot in a crossfire that began when her boyfriend illegally fired his gun through a door and hit one of three police officers serving a drug warrant. He also forgets to add that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend used her address and car to sell drugs.

No where in his rambling essay does he mention that black men, roughly 6.4 % of the population, are responsible for just over 52% of nationwide murders and 40% of cop killings, which may have a GREAT DEAL to do with black incarceration. Nor does he mention he’s from the not-so-mean streets of Turlock, CA, where the population is 72.3% white, 1.4% African-American.

Kaepernick’s book, calling for the abolition of police and prisons, comes out after a year of soaring, violent crime in predominantly black neighborhoods, much of which is attributed to bail reform and early prison releases. Abolishing prisons will result in more dead black people. Surely he knows this, but Nike won’t pay him to be a good role model, suggest young black men stay in school, avoid gangs, and to not resist arrest.

Mega-millionaire Kaepernick ends his manifesto with, “Another world is possible, a world grounded in love, justice, and accountability, a world grounded in safety and good health, a world grounded in meeting the needs of the people.” Apparently, in Kaepernick’s dream world “justice and accountability,” only applies to the police, not the criminals murdering their way to record numbers.