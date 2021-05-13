Columns

Who Needs Role Models? Colin Kaepernick's New Book Calls for Abolition of Police and Prisons, Not for an End to Black Crime

By Kevin Downey Jr. May 13, 2021 1:14 PM ET
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NFL also-ran Colin Kaepernick’s publishing company is releasing its first book in October. It’s titled, Abolition for the People: The Movement for a Future Without Policing & Prisons. The half white, half woke Kaepernick, known more for kneeling than throwing, began bending the knee during the National Anthem roughly the same time his football career took a nosedive.

Abolition for the People is a collection of over 30 essays, some by former convicts and family members of criminals shot by police.

From Kaepernick’s press release: “Edited by activist and Super Bowl quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Abolition for the People is a manifesto calling for a world beyond policing and prisons. The collection includes over 30 essays representing a broad array of voices and experiences, including political prisoners, grassroots and formerly incarcerated community organizers, scholars, and family members of those killed by the anti-Black terrorism of policing and prisons.”

Black terrorism of policing? That’s odd considering 5 of our 6 biggest cities have black police chiefs or commissioners, as do Detroit, Memphis, and Minneapolis where George Floyd died.

Not everyone appreciates Kaepernick’s message, or how he delivers it:

And this verbal checkmate:

In the first sentence of his own essay, Kaepernick mentions the “state sanctioned lynching of Breonna Taylor.” He fails to mention Taylor was shot in a crossfire that began when her boyfriend illegally fired his gun through a door and hit one of three police officers serving a drug warrant. He also forgets to add that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend used her address and car to sell drugs.

No where in his rambling essay does he mention that black men, roughly 6.4 % of the population, are responsible for just over 52% of nationwide murders and 40% of cop killings, which may have a GREAT DEAL to do with black incarceration. Nor does he mention he’s from the not-so-mean streets of Turlock, CA, where the population is 72.3% white, 1.4% African-American.

Kaepernick’s book, calling for the abolition of police and prisons, comes out after a year of soaring, violent crime in predominantly black neighborhoods, much of which is attributed to bail reform and early prison releases. Abolishing prisons will result in more dead black people. Surely he knows this, but Nike won’t pay him to be a good role model, suggest young black men stay in school, avoid gangs, and to not resist arrest.

Mega-millionaire Kaepernick ends his manifesto with, “Another world is possible, a world grounded in love, justice, and accountability, a world grounded in safety and good health, a world grounded in meeting the needs of the people.” Apparently, in Kaepernick’s dream world “justice and accountability,” only applies to the police, not the criminals murdering their way to record numbers.

 

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

Tags: WOKE
TRENDING
Editor's Choice