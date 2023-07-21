Big Pharma and Democrat Machine Out to Squash Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Poor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apparently didn’t realize what would hit him if he went up against Big Pharma and the Democrat machine. You know it is election time when terms like “racist” and “antisemite” are thrown around. The black vote and the Jewish vote are solidly Democrat. Is it the presumption that they won’t turn out in sufficient numbers on Election Day unless they are kept perpetually angry?

The “what-hit-me” steamroller is reserved for anyone who rejects the official Washington narrative. It doesn’t matter what your politics or party are. The narrative is the queen bee around which the Washington hive forms its defensive perimeter. If you leave everything up to the experts in Washington’s administrative-uni-party, all is right with the world. Progress equals truth, and Washington is the vanguard of progress.

Consider the fate of Pat Buchanan, Donald Trump, and now Robert Kennedy Jr. Each had different political views and parties. They were tarred as racists and antisemites when they began to rise in the polls. And needless to say, third-party candidate Ross Perot was tagged as a racist. Anyone whose views do not conform to the narrative should expect the same.

The odd part about the attacks on Kennedy is that his father was one of the handful of indispensable figures in the civil rights movement. As attorney general, the elder Robert F. Kennedy intervened directly in desegregating Alabama and set the stage for the Civil Rights Act of 1964. And in 1968, a disgruntled Palestinian from Jerusalem was convicted of murdering him.

Yet, speaking to ABC, “A spokesperson for the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] told ABC News that Kennedy could be feeding “into sinophobic and antisemitic conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that we have seen evolve over the last three years.”

The reference here is to his off-the-cuff comments at a private event about studies that found COVID affected various ethnic groups differently. Or was it engineered in a lab, targeting groups or whatever?. Nobody cares about whether some study has theories on the ethnic impacts of COVID or whether outcomes were influenced by genetic dispositions or income differences, or social conditions. Any stick to beat a dog with is an old saying, and the ADL had found its stick. Has referencing a scientific study you disagree with now become hate speech?

The Anti-Defamation League has an agenda. No one should take it seriously who is looking for unbiased analysis. It is a partisan player that, oddly, given its political agenda, works closely with the FBI, as this James Comey press release points out.

In 2022 Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla received ADL’s Courage Against Hate Award. What a shock that the ADL has decided to criticize Kennedy, the man on the Left who is most critical of Big Pharma and has asked uncomfortable questions about the Pfizer vaccine.

Either way, the ADL is a highly partisan left-wing advocacy group. It is not a neutral observer, and its views are as tight a fit as you will ever find with the Biden administration’s radical agenda.

According to the ADL website, it takes these stands on political issues:

On Abortion: “In the Courts ADL has filed an amicus brief in every major case about abortion rights that has come before the Supreme Court since Roe v. Wade.”

On Gay Marriage: “Full inclusion in society is the only measure of equality. ADL has long worked for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) rights, opposing discrimination laws and criminalizing and exposing hate crimes. Our amicus brief in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges added to the successful call for marriage equality. We also reach beyond U.S. borders to speak out against anti-LGBTQ practices in Russia, Nigeria and elsewhere.”

On Sex Transitioning: In its programs for schools it promotes a book for school children 6-10 years old called “When Kayla was Kyle.” “Kyle doesn’t understand why the other kids at school call him names. He looks like other boys, but doesn’t feel like them. Can Kyle find the words to share his feelings about his gender–and can his parents help him to transition into the girl he was born to be? This book helps children understand the increasingly emerging ideas around gender diversity.”

On Voter ID Laws: “The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) today welcomed a ruling by a panel of three federal judges blocking the Texas voter ID law, which would require photos for voters at the polls. The panel of judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia found the law would place “strict unforgiving burdens” on the poor and, by extension, Latinos and racial minorities. The court noted that the requirements of the Texas Voter ID law would fall heavily on African-Americans and Hispanics, who make up a disproportionate percentage of the poor in Texas.”

Even On Children’s Toys: “Holiday season is a time of year when children and families think about buying toys for children. In our society, very few toys are free of gender packaging and most toys are either associated with girls or boys. Often, those associations are stereotyped, so that “girl toys” tend to focus on domesticity, nurturing and appearance whereas “boy toys” emphasize building, action and aggressive play. This lesson will give students the opportunity to learn about and reflect on how toys are influenced by gender stereotypes and how children and their families are impacted by those messages.”

You may agree with the ADL on some of these issues. You may disagree or think they are just a silly group that advocates every suburban cocktail party view you can imagine. But as a player on the field, they should not arbitrate who are hateful people or what they should be free to say.

As for academic studies, take them for what they are worth. An example of one of the “weirder” genetic and ethnic studies was published a few years ago in Scientific American and Science: “Western Individualism Arose from Incest Taboo – Researchers link a Catholic Church ban on cousins marrying in the Middle Ages to the emergence of a way of life that made the West an outlier.” Who knew?

And, who will say which of today’s COVID studies will stand the test of time? Theories around COVID will sort themselves out if we don’t silence the discussion or substitute the word racist for a simpler reply like “I think you are wrong.” There is no need to defame someone just because you disagree with them.