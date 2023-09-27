They're Making a List, Checking It Twice — Is Your Church Naughty or Nice?

You can’t escape the Pride Mob these days, and it looks like your church won’t be able to escape it either. This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to us, but a group at Oxford University in the UK has begun rating churches in the area based on their capitulation to the heresy of the LGBTQ movement.

“The Oxford Safe Churches project, run by a coalition of LGBTQ+ organisations and Churches in Oxford, have published their first faith report, titled ‘Attitudes to Queer Christians in Oxford Churches,’” reports the Oxford Student news website. “The report, published on Friday 22 September, uses a ‘traffic light’ system to rank the LGBTQ+ inclusivity of churches in Oxford.”

Needless to say, the red light means that a church preaches sound doctrine about gender, sex, and marriage, while a green light represents a church that affirms and celebrates open sin. Furthermore, churches receive a numerical score on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 and 2 corresponding to red lights, 3 equating to an amber (or yellow) light, and 4 and 5 representing green.

Here’s how the group’s report describes a church that receives a score of 1:

This is probably a church where there is public teaching calling homosexuality sinful. They are likely to use the ‘clobber passages’ to argue that any form of homosexual sex (within a same-sex marriage or otherwise) is a form of sexual immorality and are likely to use this as a means of arguing for celibacy or ‘conversion’ to a heterosexual ‘lifestyle’. It is also likely that trans and non-binary people are not openly affirmed. You might find people in this church who would express a ‘love the sinner, hate the sin’ approach. There may be people attending this church who would describe themselves as same sex attracted and celibate. LGBTQ+ people may be asked to repent of any relationships before becoming members of the church. Heteronormativity is likely to be seen as the only life sanctified by God. No one drives through a red light without knowing they are taking an extreme risk. We believe, for some people, especially freshers [freshmen] and students, it may mean a high risk of spiritual abuse.

Contrast that with the characteristics that give a church a score of 5:

This is probably a church which has internalised a queer identity, it may be that a large number of LGBTQ+ people attend or even that they started or lead the church. Straight and cis people attend as part of the diversity of the church rather than the assumed norm. If someone were to speak against inclusivity, others would be very likely to defend it. LGBTQ+ relationships and milestones are publicly celebrated. Agencies and resources which offer LGBTQ+ people support and allyship are almost certainly linked to and promoted. Modelling of including behaviours and language is normative. Driving through a green light, you can be far more certain that the road will be clear and safe to drive.

A church that receives a 4 on the scale demonstrates “at least some public support for LGBTQ+ people and probably a specific public welcome.” Wait — wut? Are there actually churches that say, “If you’re LGBTQ+, welcome”? Do they do that with every specific identity group? If so, the welcome time might go on forever.

Lest someone accuse me of saying that homosexuality is the only sin that’s worth focusing on, let’s play a little game here. Suppose I like to steal things; should I be on the lookout for a church that is theft-affirming? (Maybe Joel Osteen’s church?) Or let’s say that my wife and I openly commit adultery; does that mean we should be seeking a church that has a special welcome for cheaters?

Of course not. The only reason there’s this debate about LGBTQ+-affirming churches is that the Rainbow Mafia demands acquiescence and will take nothing less. These days, we can’t simply love gay people for who they are; we must celebrate their lifestyles if we are to be in good standing with the Pride Mob.

You may also be thinking, “So what? This is just one community outside the U.S.” Don’t forget that these ideas always expand beyond their place of origin. It wouldn’t surprise me if these ideas don’t make their way to this side of the Atlantic soon — of course, it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s happening already.

What do we do? Stand firm. Don’t yield to the pressure to “affirm” the LGBTQ agenda. Know the truth from scripture and be confident in the knowledge that we know how the war ends. Forget “the right side of history.” What’s most important is being on the right side of eternity.

