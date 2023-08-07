Georgia GOP Chair Reminds Us of When The Dems Tried to Block an Election in the Peach State

This week, we’re waiting for the results of a grand jury investigation in Fulton County, Ga., with District Attorney Fani Willis promising indictments for Donald Trump and others involving alleged attempts to invalidate Georgia’s presidential election results in 2020 and install a pro-Trump slate of alternate electors. Any day now. We know it’s coming.

Willis has been hell-bent on nailing Trump for months now, and even Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is getting in on the dog-and-pony show, promising to capture a mugshot of the former president. Like good Democrats, Willis and Labat are ready to get a piece of Trump and make an example of him.

Georgia Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon pointed out the one-sided nature of Willis’ dogged targeting of Trump in a devastating tweet (or X — who knows what to call them these days?) In one of Twitter/X’s new longer-form posts, McKoon reminds us that Democrats tried to block the election of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) to his first term in 2018.

“Now Congressman and Georgia Democratic Party Chairman Nikema Williams was arrested in 2018 for disrupting a legislative proceeding in an effort to block the inauguration of Governor Brian Kemp,” he begins. “She was not prosecuted and later sued over her arrest.

Williams, who currently represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional district, was a state senator at the time, and she joined Stacey Abrams and a group of protesters at the State Capitol in Atlanta to claim that interim Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden, who assumed office when Kemp resigned after the gubernatorial election (and who incidentally was the first black woman to hold that office in Georgia), was suppressing votes for Abrams.

The protesters believed that these supposedly suppressed votes would swing the election in Abrams’ favor. Don’t forget: when a Republican wins, it can only be because of “voter suppression.”

Police showed up to clear the protesters from the rotunda so that legislators could begin a special session to approve funds for hurricane recovery. Williams and other protesters wouldn’t leave, so law enforcement began arresting them.

“Williams and her fellow rioters refused police requests to disperse but she insisted she was ‘peaceful,’” McKoon stated. “No one [called it] an insurrection. No special purpose grand jury was empaneled. No one mentioned RICO. None of the provisional voters whose ‘provisional ballots’ Williams was demanding be counted were investigated.”

“Stacey Abrams, who defended the rioters and attacked the police defending the State Capitol, is walking free among us,” he added at the end.

We all know that Abrams never officially conceded the 2018 contest, but it’s also worth remembering that her “voting rights” organization filed a lawsuit, and Williams’ similar organization joined in the case.

“This lawsuit is going to look broadly at all the ways our secretary of suppression, Brian Kemp, suppressed the vote,” Lauren Groh-Wargo, CEO of Abrams’ Fair Fight Action said, as PBS reported.

Williams also filed a suit “to prohibit further enforcement of the law cited in” the arrest of Williams and others involved in the protest. The Associated Press reported that “The demonstrators fear being arrested again if they participate in protests against voter suppression and disenfranchisement in the November general election, according to a news release from the Southern Center for Human Rights.”

We know that it’s important for Willis and Labat to make the biggest spectacle possible of nabbing Trump — after all, it’s the best way for them to gain cachet with their left-wing political and media friends. Yet Willis wouldn’t dare investigate Abrams or Williams. When a Democrat does it, it’s (D)ifferent.