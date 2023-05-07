Sunday Thoughts: A Conversation About Apologetics, Part 2

Last week, I shared the first part of a conversation I recently had with my friend Dr. Evan Posey, executive vice president, provost, and assistant professor of theology and apologetics at Luther Rice College and Seminary in Stonecrest, Ga., about apologetics.

In that first part, we talked about the “why” behind apologetics, and today, in the second part, we’re talking about the “how.”

Chris Queen: What’s the best way for people to gain a foundation in apologetics?

Evan Posey: There are informal and formal ways to sort of build that foundation, and the great part about living in the day and age that we do is that there are resources practically everywhere. The other side of that coin is that we have to develop good information literacy skills, you know, and how to discern between authoritative resources and sort of the guy who’s shooting from the hip and whatever. So we have to have that skill set.

But there are great ways to sort of informally build a foundation, and so if you want to dip your toe into the water, of apologetics, I think the best way to do that is to watch other people “do apologetics.” And there are ministries across the country dedicated to helping others do this, like Stand to Reason, a great apologetic ministry, and Reasonable Faith, which is William Lane Craig‘s ministry. Ratio Christi works with universities to develop chapters at major universities like UGA and Georgia Tech and Emory and others, where they practice giving a defense for the Christian worldview. Summit Ministries is another good one. Another popular one is the Christian Apologetics and Research Ministry.

All of these ministries have a strong presence on social media outlets and YouTube. And frankly, they provide enough material to keep all of us busy for a long time. But it serves to present apologetics being done so that you can sort of be a fly on the wall and watch and listen and begin to sort of develop and square that foundation that you can build on later.

Of course, that sort of leads to the formal pursuit of Christian apologetics, and you know, I work at Luther Rice College and Seminary, and we are one of many institutions of higher education that offers advanced degrees and undergraduate and graduate certificates in apologetics. But those are more formal credit-bearing transferable education opportunities that you can pursue. That will, of course, start to build the framework and put the roof on and, to use that analogy, build on that foundation so that you make your way over to an expert in the field. So that’s how those are sort of the pads on building that great base for being an apologist.

CQ: How can people find the approach to apologetics that best suits their context?

EP: So I’m gonna use that sort of analogy again, of the tool and the tool belt from earlier. As you know, I think budding apologists should certainly be familiar with all the methods; that is, they should be familiar with the hammer, the screwdriver, the tape measure, whatever, so that they know what tool is going to best serve them. However, you’re going to find that finding your sweet spot and your strength in terms of a methodology is best discovered through engaging with folks who have questions.

It’s one thing to read a text and to internalize the information; it’s another thing to actually engage with those who have questions and to really wrestle with them in person. How does the theory map onto my actual experience with those who are skeptics, or even those who are Christians and they’re just struggling with the question? It’s not like doubts are only in the realm of the unbeliever. Even our brothers and sisters in Christ struggle with that because they’re human. And so engaging with people helps you, I think, start to zero in on your strength and which tool you’re really good at using.

The evidential list method that focuses on historical evidence is a really great tool, but I found a lot of success in this context using a classical methodology that emphasizes sort of a philosophical way to get there. And that’s through practice. So that’s probably the best way that I can think of: sort of testing out the tools and seeing which tool you’re best adept at using.

CQ: How easy or difficult is it for someone with a busy schedule to study apologetics?

EP: That definitely depends on how formally or informally you’d like to develop that foundation. You know, if you commute for your job or you have downtime at different points in the day, I always say that listening to apologetics podcasts is a great way to sort of passively build a foundation that fits in really fluidly with especially the adult learner with the busy schedule of life. You will be amazed at how your apologetic muscles are strengthened just by eavesdropping on apologetics conversations as you drive to work cut the grass or work out or whatever it is you do, where you can passively sort be fed this way of thinking.

Now, if you’re looking for a slightly more rigorous approach, there’s sort of a trade-off. So you may want to think about building a reading list for the year, like for example, “Hey, this year I’m going to read two apologetics books,” and take your time to work through and digest the material at moments that you have the time to do it. You can fly solo or you can talk through a book with friends over coffee. But my encouragement is to make it fun, make it challenging, and you can fit it into your life that way.

You can always pursue a more formal education, which is not why I’m here, but this certainly produces greater fruit and aptitude. It does require more time and resources, though. So that’s sort of the trade-off. You know, our school and others are designed to help the adult learner complete their educational goals in a sort of asynchronous format that’s conducive to the demands of family and work and ministry and all that. But the trade-off is that the more formal you get, the more time and resource restrictions there are. There are informal ways that mean you can plug and play with podcasts and books that fit your schedule. So those are some ways to do that with a busy schedule.

CQ: Are there good resources for parents who want to give their kids and teens foundations of apologetics?

EP: Yeah, absolutely. One which I’ve always found helpful and I’ve worked through with students is a book entitled I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist by Frank Turek, which also comes with a workbook so that an individual student and parent can go through that workbook together. It can be a curriculum for a class or youth group or a homeschool course if you have a homeschool situation. Another one that is really good, but it’s sort of niche in that its target audience is mothers, is a podcast entitled Mama Bear Apologetics, which is also a great resource.

CQ: I’ve heard Alisa Childers talk about that one.

EP: So Alisa Childers is also great. So there are many others. Even William Lane Craig has put out children’s books. I mean, if you’re familiar with William Lane Craig. I mean, he’s 10,000 feet while the rest of us are on the ground. And he’s he has a multitiered sort of approach to publication in that he’ll do a very academic work and something sort of middle-of-the-road and very popular, and now he’s introduced some children’s books.

Also, the Bible Project is not necessarily apologetics per se, but it is squarely focused on Biblical studies, which is in its own right a good basis and foundation for understanding the Word of God in its context. So these are good resources for parents to not overwhelm their children but begin to introduce them to, “It’s not just my authority as your mom and dad that should convince you that this is true.” That only goes so far. And at some point, a child should develop their own faith and their own reasons for holding that faith. And the best evidence is not, “Well, my dad said so.” It needs to transfer over to, “I’m observing reality, and I’m led by God’s word and reason to affirm these truths. Apart from whether or not my pastor says anything or my parents say anything.” So anyway, those are really good options.

CQ: What’s the what are the best resources or maybe the best kind of starter kit for somebody who wants to dive into apologetics?

EP: I’ll just rattle off a few of my favorite YouTube channels and podcasts that I still listen to and watch daily. Stand to Reason is a great ministry. They have, of course, all of your social sites, but they have a YouTube channel that’s constantly producing great content. The leader’s name is Greg Koukl, and he’s been in radio and podcast ministry for well over 30 years. He has an MA in philosophy from Biola, which is with the Talbot School of Theology in California. It’s a great resource, and they also have a podcast as well. That’s a great one.

William Lane Craig has a YouTube channel and a podcast now that can really feel like jumping into the deep end. So just take that as a word of warning; I wouldn’t start there because you may be turned off for the whole project because of the terminology and all that he brings to the table, but it’s still a good resource.

But another good sort of beginner course is Frank Turek’s I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be an Atheist. He has a podcast called Cross Examined, and he also has a YouTube channel where he will post videos of his interaction on college campuses. He travels the country visiting secular universities, engaging with their student body, answering their questions, and presenting his material. And it’s a great way to sort of observe and be a fly on the wall and see how apologetics is done.

Some other good resources would include Cold-Case Christianity, which is a great podcast with J. Warner Wallace, who was a formal former cold-case detective out in L.A. He’s a great resource. We mentioned Mama Bear Apologetics.

Norman Geisler’s When Skeptics Ask is a great resource. All the classic is Josh McDowell’s Evidence That Demands a Verdict. That’s a reference tool that covers not only historical archaeological evidence but also arguments for God’s existence and textual criticism, I mean, he runs the gamut. We’re all indebted to McDowell’s work there, so these are all really good. And not only do resources help us dive deeper, but they also keep us up to date on what’s happening, especially the podcasts and the YouTube channels.

CQ: What encouragement do you have for people who want to dig into apologetics?

EP: I get the opportunity to speak to middle school and high school students twice a year at a local educational co-op. And one of my goals is not only to introduce the topic to them but to also encourage them to pursue it, and you don’t have to be a professional apologist or pastor or seminarian to do this; all it takes is to be a thinking person, which we all are.

But one thing I know is that anything new can be intimidating. And anything worth doing is likely going to be hard. So you’ve got new information that you’ve never heard before. And that’s gonna naturally put you sort of on the defense a little bit. It’s like, “I don’t know if I can do this. Or if I want to do this, and if I try to do it, it’s going to require me to do some hard work.” Yes, true. But I want to, by way of encouragement, remind believers that the greatest commandment entails loving the Lord with your mind.

Therefore, pursuing a rational defense of the Christian faith is actually a form of worship, right? Just as we would worship God through loving Him with our strength, by obeying and serving and living out being incarnational in our service in the world for Christ’s sake. Just as loving the Lord would be the raising of hands and the effectual side of our soul and capacity of our soul, it’s just as important to love the Lord with the intellectual part of our soul. So it’s a form of worship.

So be encouraged that while it may be difficult because it’s new, we are commanded to love the Lord in this way. Remember that ultimately, the goal is not for, you know, Chris Queen to think that Evan Posey is smart; that’s not the goal. The goal is not for Johnny to win an argument with Billy in school or in a youth group or out on the street talking to an atheist. The ultimate goal is not to win an argument. Just like all of life, our chief end is to glorify God. And the aim of apologetics is to help the skeptic deal with his or her doubts in order to look upon Jesus so that they can have eternal life. You know, that’s the goal.

And I’ve probably been in some situations before when I’ve sort of presented apologetics material, I try my best to sort of open up with this. What is apologetics? Really simple, it’s to help and to serve. You know, apologists should be primarily servants who help remove obstacles to the cross of Jesus Christ, what we want most of all, so to be encouraged as a Christian is to remember that the goal is not me. The goal is to serve people so that they can look upon Jesus and our prayers that they too would have eternal life by trusting Him.

So that’s the encouragement: if you want to dig in, remember that the goal ultimately is to usher people to the foot of the cross, so that they can repent of their sins and place their trust in Jesus, who paid the penalty for their crimes against God and offers them, to go back to 1 Peter 3:15, the hope of the resurrection.