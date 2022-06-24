The Morning Briefing: SCOTUS Stands Up for the Second Amendment

Top O’ the Briefing

The big, big, big news of the day was the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, in which the court ruled that citizens do have the right to carry a firearm for self-defense. Paula summarized the ruling in the case, particularly the majority opinion from Justice (and Birthday Boy) Clarence Thomas, this way:

The majority opinion, authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, held that New York’s “proper cause” requirement for obtaining a concealed carry license violated the Constitution because it “prevents law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.” New York’s restrictions, enacted more than a hundred years ago, required those who wish to carry a concealed weapon for self-defense to show “proper cause” rather than have a presumption of the right to carry. Similar laws exist in Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maryland, and California, where this ruling will have a huge ripple effect.

Democrats are no doubt counting on the ruling to send voters to their side come November, but that’s not likely to happen, as Matt pointed out:

According to a new national survey from The Trafalgar Group in partnership with Convention of States Action, nearly 83% of the American people agree with [Justice] Thomas. 53.5% of voters say the Second Amendment exists to protect self, family, and property. Another 29.2% say it exists to protect against government tyranny. Just 2.6% say it’s to protect hunting rights, while 14.7% say the Second Amendment does not protect any rights they are concerned about.

Our family of sites weighed in with some insights as well. Over at Townhall, Matt Vespa shared what the harpies over at The View had to say about the ruling.

…the show today treated the ruling as if a terrorist attack happened. Ana Navarro called the decision tone-deaf. Sunny Hostin is aghast that we have a right to carry a firearm for self-defense. She’s also appalled that we have a right to own guns. It’s no shock. They’re only recycling Everytown’s anti-gun talking points, but today’s episode was something special—and not in a good way.

And at Bearing Arms, Cam Edwards points out that the Bruen decision potentially has further-reaching consequences.

While the main focus of today’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association was on New York’s “may issue” carry laws, the 6-3 decision authored by Justice Clarence Thomas casts doubt on a number of other anti-Second Amendment laws on the books from California to New Jersey, including bans on so-called assault weapons and “large capacity” magazines.

We’ve been on the edge of our seats awaiting some Supreme Court decisions — Dobbs, of course — but this one is a victory both for the Second Amendment and for sending the left into hysterics once again.

PJ Media

Keith Olbermann Triggered by SCOTUS Ruling on Concealed Carry

Athena! Rittenhouse Releases ‘Fake News Turkey Shoot’ Game to Fund Media Liability Suits

Could the Railroad Industry Go Completely Off the Track?

More Athena! Major Retail Chain Refuses to Give COVID Shots to Kids Under 5

Monster: Paramedic Gets 40 Years for Raping Victims in Back of Ambulance

Vodkapundit! UKRAINE WAR: God Is on the Side of the Heavy Artillery

DUH! Dems to Reporter: “Nobody Gives a BLEEP About Jan. 6”

Let’s call out Star Trek Stacey: Two-Faced Abrams Calls for Raises for Cops While on ‘Defund the Police’ Board

Biden’s Gas Tax Holiday Already in Trouble on the Hill

23 State Financial Officers Demand the SEC Put Investors First, Not ESG Scores

The Key Ways Justice Thomas Vanquished Gun Grabbers in his Bruen Decision

Justice Thomas Hammers Double Standard on Second Amendment

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Soap Opera Continues as She Seeks Restraining Order Against Democrat Staffer

‘Crashing and burning’: Just when you thought Biden’s approval couldn’t get any lower…

Cam! SCOTUS decision has implications far beyond the right to carry

Powell vs Biden: No, inflation isn’t “Putin’s Price Hike”

Biden DOJ Releases Bizarre Statement in Response to SCOTUS Opinion

Asian Americans to Democrats: See Ya!

Kamala Misses the Hoop, Joe Gaffes; It’s a Metaphor for How Horrible They Are

We Can’t Trust Polling on the Jan. 6 Committee

Just Be Glad Tim Allen Didn’t Voice Buzz Lightyear in ‘Lightyear’

Why Isn’t Joe Biden Firing Anyone?

Joe Biden’s War on Women

Parents Have Rights – They Should Know Them

Red flag orders in NY fall to Law of Unintended Consequences

Kate Bush’s Haunting “Running Up That Hill” Has Been Connecting With New Generations for Nearly 40 Years

This Day in History: Mafia boss John Gotti, aka “Teflon Don,” sentenced to life

Coach Rescues Swimmer After Athlete Faints in Pool During World Championships

Falling on Hard Times

New High-End Goth Clothing Line Comes With Cat Hair Already on It https://t.co/nopZ264QYN pic.twitter.com/1FYOywOIxW — The Hard Times (@REALpunknews) June 23, 2022

The Florida Highwaymen were a group of black painters and entrepreneurs who created gorgeous paintings and sold them along the roadside in the Sunshine State in the mid-20th century. I wrote about them in my book Neon Crosses, and here’s a sample of their work.

You’ve seen their work, but do you know their name? ☀️ The Highwaymen were a group of Black painters and artists who created some of the most iconic portraits of Florida nature in our history. Hear their story, and how our sunsets work, right here! 🌿 https://t.co/Bww0YjHI1P pic.twitter.com/vTppfrrNvT — Wait Five Minutes (@wfmpod) June 16, 2021

Music Break

Here’s a little slice of gloriously weird retro-soul…