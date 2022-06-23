Monster: Paramedic Gets 40 Years for Raping Victims in Back of Ambulance

Serial sexual predator and father of four James Lavelle Walley was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting six women and two children in an ambulance as they were being taken to the hospital. The attacks took place from 2016 to 2019.

Walley, 57, was a paramedic working for ASAP Ambulance, Inc. before being arrested. He plead guilty in May to three counts of sexual battery and two counts of “touching a child for lustful purposes.” The 40-year sentence, with no chance of parole, means the vile predator will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, where he has been since his arrest in 2019.

Walley pathetically attempted to apologize to several of his victims who showed up in court for the sentencing. He wept as he claimed he had been attacked by fellow prisoners in the hoosegow and had his jaw broken.

Walley read from a statement he had prepared. “I want to take the opportunity to say I’m sorry, I really am,” Walley said to the court. He then turned to address the victims who had shown up in the courtroom.

“I’m sorry. I’m asking you, begging you to forgive me,” Walley implored, as the victims and their families cried.

Judge Robert Krebs was unmoved by Walley’s “apology.”

“Even at the plea, even at the plea, the court noted, and even notes today, that the defendant still tried to marginalize these ladies,” Judge Krebs stated to the courtroom.

One of the victims was a pregnant woman who tried to fight Walley off. She lost her baby. Another woman had attempted suicide and was being whisked to the hospital. She was in and out of consciousness as Walley assaulted her.

The ambulance driver suggested a nurse do a rape test kit on one of the victims who complained she had been assaulted. The nurse stated that she was pressured not to do the test, though it is unclear who pressured her. She did the test anyway and found Walley’s DNA inside of the victim.

Walley won’t be released from prison until he is 97 years old, a birthday which he is unlikely to see based on his age and the treatment rapists and pedophiles receive while incarcerated.