The Second Amendment Ruling Won't Help Dems in November Either

Liberals are predictably outraged over the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that overturns New York State’s concealed carry restrictions. Like the forthcoming Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center decision, liberals likely believe that the Supreme Court’s ruling will galvanize the left and give them a fighting chance to stave off a Republican wave in November.

It’s not going to happen. Recent polling shows that Americans overwhelmingly agree with the self-defense principles espoused in the Bruen ruling.

“The constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not ‘a second-class right, subject to an entirely different body of rules than the other Bill of Rights guarantees,’” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the opinion. “The exercise of other constitutional rights does not require individuals to demonstrate to government officers some special need. The Second Amendment right to carry arms in public for self-defense is no different. New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public.”

According to a new national survey from The Trafalgar Group in partnership with Convention of States Action, nearly 83% of the American people agree with Thomas. 53.5% of voters say the Second Amendment exists to protect self, family, and property. Another 29.2% say it exists to protect against government tyranny. Just 2.6% say it’s to protect hunting rights, while 14.7% say the Second Amendment does not protect any rights they are concerned about.

“The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on the 2nd Amendment underscores what Americans already know–that the 2nd Amendment fundamentally exists to afford citizens the right to self-defense. Our data shows that an overwhelming majority of voters agree with the self-defense principle outlined in this decision,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action. “As violence increases in our cities and public shootings continue, politicians should be looking for ways to empower good citizens to protect our streets, cities, towns, schools, and churches, rather than the counter-productive gun grab Congress is currently moving forward with. Remember, November is coming.”