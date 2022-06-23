Keith Olbermann Triggered by SCOTUS Ruling on Concealed Carry

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, overturning New York’s law restricting concealed carry.

Many leftists who feel more comfortable with citizens not having the ability to defend themselves were outraged, but sports commentator Keith Olbermann was so triggered (see what I did there?) by the ruling, he called for the high court to be dissolved.

“It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States,” Olbermann proclaimed on Twitter. “The first step is for a state the ‘court’ has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You’re a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?”

It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the "court" has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You're a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?#IgnoreTheCourt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

He then followed up his tweet with another saying, “Hey SCOTUS, send the SCOTUS army here to enforce your ruling, you House of Lords radicals pretending to be a court.”

Hey SCOTUS, send the SCOTUS army here to enforce your ruling, you House of Lords radicals pretending to be a court. https://t.co/cNv07AuSMR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 23, 2022

Hasn’t anyone told Olbermann that if he doesn’t want to own a gun, he doesn’t have to?