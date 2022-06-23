Culture

Keith Olbermann Triggered by SCOTUS Ruling on Concealed Carry

By Matt Margolis Jun 23, 2022 1:47 PM ET
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, overturning New York’s law restricting concealed carry.

Many leftists who feel more comfortable with citizens not having the ability to defend themselves were outraged, but sports commentator Keith Olbermann was so triggered (see what I did there?) by the ruling, he called for the high court to be dissolved.

“It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States,” Olbermann proclaimed on Twitter. “The first step is for a state the ‘court’ has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You’re a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?”

He then followed up his tweet with another saying, “Hey SCOTUS, send the SCOTUS army here to enforce your ruling, you House of Lords radicals pretending to be a court.”

Hasn’t anyone told Olbermann that if he doesn’t want to own a gun, he doesn’t have to?

