U.S. Debt Is ‘Unsustainable’ — We Can’t Afford Increased Spending

The U.S. government’s debt is unsustainable. We cannot afford the majority of our current spending, let alone increased spending. The crisis isn’t the potential government shutdown; it’s bloated government spending and bad Bidenomics policies.

The House of Representatives is currently in recess after a week of spending negotiations amidst an appropriations bill showdown in Congress that could lead to a government shutdown. Some congressmen are demanding “deeper spending cuts” for the 2024 fiscal year. Why is this so important, and why shouldn’t you fall for moderate Republican or Democrat propaganda on the supposedly dire nature of a government shutdown?

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), one of the leaders of the GOP congressmen fighting for a government shutdown of nonessential spending, posted a clip of himself on C-SPAN explaining why a government shutdown wouldn’t be the end of the world. In fact, even if Biggs and allies get their way, most government functions wouldn’t be affected. “…the vast majority of government keeps, keeps going,” Biggs said in the clip, making it a “pause” rather than a strict “shutdown.” Government employees will still get paychecks, he clarified. “Don’t let the DC Uniparty scare you into thinking that a government shutdown is the end of the world,” Biggs cautioned in his tweet. “We are $33 trillion in debt or about $100K per American. That’s insane. A so-called shutdown is really a pause in nonessential federal spending. It needs to happen now!”

Don’t let the DC Uniparty scare you into thinking that a government shutdown is the end of the world. We are $33 trillion in debt or about $100K per American. That’s insane. A so-called shutdown is really a pause in nonessential federal spending. It needs to happen now! pic.twitter.com/Fvf06PfN1c — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 22, 2023

The harsh and uncomfortable reality is that the United States cannot go on forever with its current spending. America added $1 trillion to our national debt in just three months this year. “The growing national debt is on an unsustainable path and must be reduced to avoid long-term damage to the U.S. economy, experts warned,” according to a May article from The Epoch Times. For instance, Bipartisan Policy Center VP and chief economist Jason J. Fichtner cautioned, “The nation’s debt is on an unsustainable trajectory, and action must be taken now.” The government hasn’t exactly taken Fichtner’s advice.

Now, as Congress is again in a budget showdown, there’s more bad news for America. Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Clyde Wayne Crews wrote on Sept. 19 about the necessity of refusing to fund disastrous Bidenomics policies: “Congress, in its budget deliberations, needs to refuse to fund the extremist Bidenomics spending, dangerous federal regulatory consolidations, and global economic interventionism that citizens not only haven’t asked for, but have no right to ask of their countrymen in a constitutional republic.”

Bidenomics has hurt ordinary Americans, with consistently falling real wages, continually increasing inflation, and rising gas prices. Congress cannot compromise with the Biden administration.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." The spending fight ended the same way in all 7 years I've been a U.S. Representative. Not again. It's time to make a stand and take control of our government spending. No CRs. pic.twitter.com/MTQ9Yss8de — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) September 22, 2023

The U.S. debt is unsustainable, and action needs to be taken to reverse that crisis right now.