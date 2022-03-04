Congress Should Pass Bipartisan Legislation Banning Russian Energy Imports

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Aka.), and other lawmakers introduced the Russian National Emergency Declaration and Importation Prohibition Act on Friday, which would finally prevent the United States from importing crude oil and petroleum from the nation.

The senators are expected to get significant bipartisan support for the measure that would temporarily halt the use of their Russian oil. Their crude oil exports make up about 3% of all U.S. imports, according to Al Jazeera, and 7% of petroleum imports as of 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration.

NEW: Here is the DRAFT one-pager of the proposal to ban the U.S. from importing Russian crude oil and petroleum, obtained by NBC. It’s led by Sens. Manchin and Murkowski, and is expected to have significant bipartisan support. Final text is still being worked on. pic.twitter.com/bWbrrZGixD — Julie Tsirkin (@JulieNBCNews) March 2, 2022

“The entire world is on edge as Vladimir Putin terrorizes the sovereign democratic nation of Ukraine. The U.S. cannot continue to purchase more than half a million barrels of oil per day because in doing so, we are emboldening Putin to continue using his greatest weapon of war – energy exports,” Manchin said in a press release.

“The Ban Russian Energy Imports Act would declare a national emergency with respect to Russian aggression and immediately prohibit the importation of Russian energy products. Importantly, this bipartisan bill shows our strong commitment to stand behind the valiant efforts of the Ukrainian people and the measures our allies in Europe are taking to rebuke Putin and his continued aggression. I urge Leader Schumer to quickly bring this bipartisan bill to the floor and urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support it.”

Although Manchin has been notably more conservative on climate issues compared to his Democratic colleagues, even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) thinks Russian oil should be banned.

“I’m all for that,” she said at a press briefing. “Ban the oil coming from Russia.”

Apparently, this support from both parties is not enough for the Biden administration, at least for now.

“Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on President Putin and Russia while minimizing impact to us and our allies and partners,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

“We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy and that would raise prices at the gas pump for the American people around the world because it would reduce the supply available,” she added.

“And it’s as simple as less supply raises prices, and that is certainly a big factor for the president at this moment. It also has the potential to pad the pockets of President Putin, which is exactly what we are not trying to do.”

In order to give Psaki the benefit of the doubt, let’s say that the move could actually raise gas prices. Prices are already on a deeply concerning uptick because of inflation and a lack of energy independence. By taking away foreign oil, it would require the U.S. to ramp up its production of non-renewable sources, which would infuriate their liberal environmentalist friends.

The current sanctions have done little to stop Russia’s destruction in Ukraine, as they were retaliatory measures rather than preventative ones. This legislation would further isolate Russia from the rest of the world and serve as a small step forward for America’s energy future.