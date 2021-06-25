Joe Biden's Fentanyl Crisis Has Only Just Begun

Kamala Harris visits El Paso, Texas, as I write this. She is technically visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, but significantly, she is staying about 800 miles from the worst of the border issues and her boss, Plagiarist Joe Biden, have caused.

More than 90 days after Plagiarist Biden give Harris the job of doing something without really doing anything, she is finally visiting, for the photo-op, but nothing else. So far she’s setting up the optic of only meeting and speaking with Democrats, not anyone who actually has power in the state, such as Gov. Greg Abbott or any Republican leaders in the legislature.

Neither wants that particular photo anyway.

The highest numbers of illegal crossings aren’t happening in or near El Paso. That’s happening down in the Rio Grande Valley. Is Harris aware of this?

Of course she is.

Perhaps Harris wanted to avoid twin bad optics: images of crossings while she’s there to pretend all is well, and images and sound of local Democrats thrashing her and Biden for leaving them and their communities to fend for themselves.

Or perhaps she wanted to avoid meeting with the new Republican mayor of McAllen, Texas, Javier Villalobos. McAllen is 85% Hispanic and has been a Democrat stronghold for decades.

It’s not anymore. The once-blue RGV is shifting red.

That’s the good news, which is scarce now.

The bad news is the crises Biden’s border and other policies are spawning have only just begun. The numbers of illegal crossings — up 700% in Texas in 2021 — belies another even more alarming number.

That number is the amount of fentanyl that’s flooding across the border amid the chaos.

ABC and others report that the amount of fentanyl seized at the border in the first half of 2021 has already surpassed all of 2020.

The vast majority of fentanyl — a very cheap and very powerful opioid — and its precursor chemicals originate in China and cross into the United States via the border.

We have no way of knowing how much fentanyl is not being stopped at the border, but if that number corresponds to the amount that is being stopped, a record-shattering amount of the drug is making its way into the United States.

Fentanyl is the drug that killed rock legend Prince.

Where’s it going now?

In the summer of 2020 as defunding the police caught fire in America’s cities I predicted that we were about to see a historic spike or wave of violent crime.

That was an easy prediction to make and it has turned out to be right.

I’ll make another prediction.

Fentanyl is cheap to make, cheap to buy, easy to transport, and highly addictive and dangerous.

It’s a very safe guess that most of this fentanyl is headed for urban America, where cities are already plagued with skyrocketing violence thanks to defunded and demoralized police, and lenient left-wing prosecutors who seek “equity” and deliberately go out of their way to not enforce the law and take criminals off the streets.

The fentanyl reaching America’s cities now, thanks to Biden’s disastrous border chaos, will spawn a cultural and law enforcement crisis across 2021 and into 2022. Biden’s border policies will result in violence and death thousands of miles from the border, where Democrats rule unchallenged.

Violence in the cities will get worse. Fentanyl addiction hits fast. The drug affects behavior, causing confusion, slurred speech, hallucinations, and other outward signs. Withdrawing from the drug can produce irritability and agitation.

Put a fentanyl addict in contact with police and you’re likely to have a serious problem. One such recent case was that of George Floyd in Minneapolis. We’re going to have a lot more fentanyl users and addicts.

I’ve speculated that given its ultimate point of origin, fentanyl is an instrument of communist China’s foreign policy to weaken the United States from within. It’s certainly having a deleterious effect on the United States and as it floods across the border, can be expected to cause deepening rot and violence in our cities. This will cause further division as Biden continues his chaotic border policies and goes after law-abiding American gun owners rather than taking on real crime.

Calling it “gun violence,” as Biden does, is a lie. What America is seeing now is not gun violence. It’s gang and drug violence exacerbated by the use of fentanyl and other drugs.

Biden will refuse to tackle this. The Democrats as a party will continue to insist on disarming Americans in the face of this violence.

Which, in the end, will only make things worse for everyone.

Those who suffer the most will be Biden’s core supporters in the cities.

And he will not care a bit.