Warning to Leftists Who Think They Own Our Children: We Are Just Getting Started

You’ve never read a children’s book like this. Here are two sample paragraphs from a book called George by Alex Gino, about a transgender child, written for children, published by Scholastic Press, and available to children in schools nationwide:

George had seen an interview on television a few months ago with a beautiful woman named Tina. She had golden-brown skin, thick hair with blond highlights, and long, sparkling fingernails. The interviewer said that Tina had been born a boy, then asked her whether she’d had the surgery. The woman replied that she was a transgender woman and that what she had between her legs was nobody’s business but hers and her boyfriend’s. So George knew it could be done. A boy could become a girl. She had since read on the Internet you could take girl hormones that would change your body, and you could get a bunch of different surgeries if you wanted them and had the money. This was called transitioning. You could even start before you were eighteen with pills called adrogen blockers that stopped the boy hormones already inside you from turning your body into a man’s. But for that, you needed your parents’ permission.

If you’re a parent who objects to this kind of content being sold to your children, if you’d rather your children not have access to it, Ron Charles, a book reviewer at the Washington Post, thinks you’re an intolerant nut and hateful. That’s what he called us at Heroes of Liberty, a new wholesome children’s book company that started a campaign to raise awareness about the kinds of books Scholastic is churning out. Charles set his sights on us, and by extension, all similarly concerned parents. He wrote of us over the weekend, “They all suck from one fetid pool of paranoia and then blow their toxins out the same dog whistle.”

At Heroes of Liberty, we’ve started a petition to get Scholastic out of schools. For this, the Washington Post called us book banners, describing our work as a “pathetic effort to add its embers to the book-banning mania.” In reality, we are among millions of parents who don’t want age-inappropriate material made available to our children by the government. That’s not censorship, that’s parenting.

Of course, those like Ron Charles fundamentally disagree with the role of the government and parents in the sacred duty of child-rearing. Progressives like Charles and those in school districts around the country believe children belong to the collective and must be trained to totally accept radical gender and race ideology. Conservatives (and most moderates and apolitical Americans) understand that we’re the ones in the trenches, paying for ballet and karate lessons, cleaning up all forms of bodily fluids, and counseling our kids through sibling fights, first crushes, breakups, and more. The responsibility for raising our children is ours, not the government’s or its schools.

We at Heroes of Liberty are engaged in an awareness campaign because those on the Left believe it their role to tell young children that they can take hormones that will render them infertile and obtain genital mutilation surger—and that any parent who stands in the way is bigoted.

They are telling us who they are, and we should believe them.

The Left wants to gaslight us and depict Scholastic as a “revered 100-year-old publisher that has inspired generations of children to love reading.” That’s what they once were, but are no longer. It’s mutated into a dark and sinister force, where critical gender and race ideology is promoted to our children. American parents have woken up to the enemy in our schools, and at book fairs selling this material to line our home bookshelves as well.

Here’s their concern: We’re not woke, but we have woken up. They want to use the same old tactics: to call it racist, bigoted, transphobic, etc. But post-COVID, that strategy isn’t working out nearly as well as it once did. Millions of American parents saw first-hand what our kids were being taught thanks to Zoom school: progressive propaganda with a small side dish of math and literacy. American parents were forced to become their kids’ teachers for over a year in many places. The more liberal the stronghold, the longer schools were closed. And now, those same liberals, who turned parents into homeroom teachers as they tried to hold down jobs, have the audacity to tell us that we aren’t entitled to an opinion about the reading material they’re making available to our kids. They treat mothers as breeders for the state, and nothing more.

The reality is that progressives are scared of how American parents have reasserted themselves. They’re even threatened by us reading books to our kids about Ronald Reagan, Thomas Sowell, and John Wayne. They’re terrified, watching their stranglehold over our children’s hearts and minds slipping out of their grasp.

We’ve got some bad news for them: We’re just getting started.