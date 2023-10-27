Fathers, Grandfathers, Deaf Friends, and Heroes: What We're Learning About the Victims of the Lewiston Massacre

Authorities continue to search areas around Lewiston, Maine for the lone wolf murderer who killed 18 people on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in two separate shootings. I will make it known up front that I will not name this man, mentally ill or otherwise, because these monsters do not deserve any attention that could be twisted into glorification or inspiration for copycats. For more information on the Don’t Name Them campaign, please click the link.

Advertisement

The names we should know, the faces that need showing, and the stories worth telling are those of the victims. These are the people who deserve our airtime and energy, especially after the fugitive is caught or neutralized. This is not an exhaustive list as the State has not released an official roster of those killed and/or wounded, but the names and anecdotes have been compiled by the family and friends of the deceased who have chosen to share the information on social media or in media interviews. As more information becomes available, the list will be updated.

Sparetime Recreation was Just-In-Time Recreation not long ago; the facility underwent a name change, it appears, over the summer. This was the first location the shooter targeted. According to an eyewitness who ran down a lane and hid in the machinery, there were more than 10 shots, and first responders arrived within 10 minutes.

Bob Violette

Bob was a 76-year-old grandfather who coached the youth bowling league at Sparetime Recreation. He was respected for his care, willingness to help, and warmth. Bob Violette died protecting the children in his care just before 7 p.m.

Tricia Asselin

A part-time employee of Sparetime Recreation, Tricia and her sister were enjoying a round of bowling when the first shot was fired; the two did not understand the noise to be a gunshot until the second round was fired, according to Tricia’s sister, Bobbi-Lynn. When Bobbi-Lynn stopped running, she noticed her sister was not with her. Tricia was shot and killed as she dialed 911.

Advertisement

Michael Deslauriers II

Michael was bowling with his wife, three children, a friend, and his family on Wednesday evening. When the shooting began, Michael ensured that his wife and children were sheltered as best as they could be, and then he charged the gunman. He died alongside his friend bravely confronting the murderer.

Bill and Aaron Young

Just 14 years old and a freshman in high school, Aaron was part of the youth Wednesday Mixed Candlepin bowling league that met every week at 6:30 p.m. He and his father Bill were both shot and killed during the massacre.

Tommy Conrad

Tommy died at just 34 years old, protecting his co-workers, customers, and friends. He was the bowling alley’s manager and leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.

Ron Morin

The exact location of Ron’s death has not been released at the time of this writing, but it is noted that he leaves behind a wife and children. Described as “always happy”, Ron will be remembered for his optimism and compassion.

A handful of miles away, a corn hole tournament was underway at Schemengees Bar and Grille when the shooter entered the family-friendly restaurant that offers pinball machines, pool, darts, and corn hole.

Maxx Hathaway

After having dinner with his wife and daughters, Maxx stayed behind to shoot pool while his wife took their toddler home to bed. Mrs. Hathaway is 8 months pregnant.

Advertisement

Arthur Strout

This 42-year-old father of five enjoyed a game of pool with his father on Wednesday evening. Only 10 minutes before the shooter arrived, Arthur’s father left Schemengees while his son stayed for a couple more games with other patrons.

Joseph Walker

When the shooting began, Joseph grabbed a knife and intended to neutralize the killer. He was shot twice and died at the scene. Joseph worked as the bar manager and left behind a wife and children. He organized the corn hole league, which was meeting that evening for a tournament.

Bryan MacFarlane

Bryan was more than a member of the local deaf community; he was a pioneer as one of the first deaf people to get his Commercial Trucking License in Vermont. His sister Keri confirmed his death at age 40, noting Bryan left behind a beloved dog called M&M.

Joshua Seal

Joshua died serving and protecting the community he loved. As an American Sign Language interpreter and advocate for safer, more inclusive spaces for a tight-knit deaf community in Lewiston, Joshua was facilitating the corn hole tournament and cheering on his friends. He leaves behind four children and a wife.

Peyton Brewer-Ross

Peyton’s daughter recently turned two, and he had already developed a reputation among family and friends as a loving and dedicated family man. He was a respected employee at Bath Iron Works where he worked as a pipe fitter, playing corn hole in his spare time.

Advertisement

Steve Vozzella

A member of both the deaf community and the corn hole league at Schemengees, Steve was there for the tournament. He and his spouse were looking forward to celebrating their first wedding anniversary next month.

Bill Brackett

Father of a 2-year-old daughter, Bill (or Billy, to his friends) was part of the deaf community participating in the corn hole tournament.

May their memory be a blessing to all who knew them.