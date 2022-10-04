Imagine What a Group That Bans White People Could Do if It Had Real Political Power

Did you see the news out of Chicago? A group at the prestigious University of Chicago decided to have a discussion on race – because we need another one of those so much – but they cut one race out of the discussion. Guess which one?

If you guessed white people, you guessed correctly.

The group is called UChicagoUnited, but if you’re white, you can’t attend its upcoming meeting, and they don’t want to unite with you in any way. The group openly announced that only “BIPOCs” may attend. That acronym isn’t some new form of cryptocurrency. Rather, it’s open racism. It means “black, indigenous, and people of color,” but it also has come to embrace the full LGBT+ spectrum, well, unless you’re a gay white man. If that’s you, you’re not uniting with them.

How you’re supposed to have a frank and open discussion about race while kicking one race out of the room is up for questioning. But in their world, it’s racist to even ask questions.

You probably shouldn’t attend if you’re a black cop of whatever gender because, like all the leftist groups that have taken over our campuses and own the whole Democratic Party, UChicagoUnited wants police defunded.

Do they care that wherever that happens, BIPOCs disproportionately die? Evidently, no, they don’t.

They also hate the U.S. military despite the fact that most of its overseas wars are about defending the lives of foreign BIPOCs.

Consider what a group that won’t even let white people into its meetings would do if it had real political power.

They want white people gone, not just out of their meetings, but gone as in done away with. If that sounds a little genocidal, they don’t seem to have a problem with that either. Once you’ve decided to dehumanize an entire race, as the BIPOC ideology too often does, it’s a pretty short trip to erase them from reality.

A few years ago, someone came up with the hair-brained idea to threaten America with “a day without a Mexican.” This fantasy film was based on the idea that America couldn’t function without illegal immigrant (which primarily comes from Mexico) labor. Nancy Pelosi still believes in this fantasy, taking the opportunity of the recent border chaos to scold Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about his flying illegal immigrants to Democrat cities that up to five minutes ago bragged about being sanctuaries for the undocumented (or fake documented – identity theft is a serious side issue that goes along with unfettered illegal immigration). As soon as DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started shipping a tiny fraction of the illegal aliens who are overwhelming the border every day to those blue cities, the mayors whined, and Pelosi said Florida needs the illegals to pick the crops.

Yeah, that sounds totally racist. It also sounds a little bit like antebellum Democrats arguing that the Old South just couldn’t get along without slavery. It’s the same argument, fundamentally. The Democrats haven’t changed much since 1860, which coincidentally is the year Pelosi first entered Congress.

Consider what would happen if the BIPOC group at the University of Chicago got their wish and got a world without white people. We’d have had no Einstein, no Thomas Edison. No Steve Jobs, Steve Miller, Steve Martin, or Steven Spielberg. No Steve’s at all, except Urkel.

No George Lucas, so no Star Wars.

We’d have had no Abraham Lincoln, who dedicated his principled political career and life to arguing for the abolition of slavery. We’d have had no William Wilberforce before Lincoln, who got slavery abolished in England decades before the U.S. Civil War. We’d have had no George Washington, no Thomas Jefferson, and no America. No Bill of Rights.

That’s what the group in Chicago and every other BIPOC-pushing group ultimately want. It’s no accident that the Biden administration is pushing the same divisive, woke, race-based, braindead ideology on the country that’s turned the military woke and is taking a Marxist wrecking ball to every agency in the government.

All these groups and the BIPOC acronym itself aren’t about unity or togetherness or harmony of the races in any sense. They’re not about discussion, but about imposition. They’re not about peace and love, but about raw power. They despise America, hate the founders, think the Constitution is racist, and want to dismantle our whole nation so they can remake it into a race-based hellscape with them in charge.

Would you prefer a world without Lincoln, Grant, and Eisenhower? Hitler, Mao, and Stalin certainly would, just to name three. That’s also the world the Democrats and their foot soldiers in groups like UChicagoUnited want in the future. If that means they can kick you out of meetings – or deprive you of your job, your home, your church, and your country – so be it.