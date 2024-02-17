Give Me Your Ungrateful, Your Criminal, Your Anti-Western Masses Yearning To Loiter Free

Another day, another crime involving a "migrant" whose illegal entry and re-entry and re-entry into the country has been actively encouraged by political ideologues whose frenetic ambition to power supersedes the massive and irreparable damage their tactics wreak upon society. Irreparable, that's both the operative word and the stated intent. Obama's dream of fundamentally transforming America as we know it plows full steam ahead. Hence, the following incidents numb us into morbid resignation:

Advertisement

Related: Germany: Gang Rapes Hit Record High, Up to Half Committed by Migrants

An illegal immigrant and five-time deportee from Nicaragua viciously beat and raped a developmentally disabled woman in Ohio. Prior to this, he had been arrested multiple times in the United States on charges of DUI, driving without a license, disorderly intoxication, false imprisonment, and sexual battery. His cumulative punishment from the totality of these prior arrests was a single day in prison and a $10 fine.

A Palestinian asylum seeker in New York stole a pro-Israel banner from the yard of a taxpaying American citizen, and then beat that citizen while yelling antisemitic slurs when he tried to intervene.

An illegal immigrant from Haiti raped a developmentally disabled person in Massachusetts. Months before, he had been arrested for an earlier sexual assault. ICE had a retainer on him, which the judge ignored and promptly released him back into society.

An illegal immigrant from Mexico spent the better part of a decade in Tennessee drugging boys as young as nine before raping them and videotaping the assaults. He had lived here illegally for two decades and had multiple arrests.

A student from Egypt overstayed his visa after dropping out, going on to stab a rabbi and father of twelve outside a Jewish school in Boston. The Egyptian had previously been charged with battery and held in a mental hospital. But not deported.

Advertisement

An illegal immigrant from Mexico in Louisiana was caught with multiple videos on his phone showing himself sexually assaulting an underage girl while the child slept.

An illegal immigrant from Bosnia ambushed the police by stabbing an NYPD officer in the neck, stealing his gun, and using it to shoot other officers as they arrived to help. The Bosnian "sympathized" with a known international terrorist group with certain, ah, fundamentalist religious views. During the attack, the Bosnian repeatedly screamed a two word, five syllabled foreign phrase used to praise this particular religion's deity, a phrase that is often screamed by such "sympathizers" when carrying out massacres against the infidel. Can you guess the phrase? I bet you can.

If you're wondering why I didn't name these feral cretins, it's because their names aren't worth the print. Hundreds of stories like these can be found online at the Federation for American Immigration Reform. What unites these animals, beyond their depravity, is that every single one of their crimes would not have occurred had the government...our government...done its job and secured the border.

Glancing through pictures of the hordes of "migrants" meandering around appropriated school gymnasiums, hanging out in front of food trucks, or violently attacking American citizens and police, one detail stands out time and time again. There is a conspicuous absence of the starving, tear-drenched women and children we are assured are simply trying to claw their way onto the lowest rung of the American dream, where they'll eat apple pie and stand for the anthem like models of assimilation. Rather, there seem to be quite a few military age males who would sooner cut grandma's throat than help her carry the groceries up the steps.

Advertisement

Now, you'll travel far and wide to find a commentator who rejects in stronger terms than I the near-meaningless "toxic masculinity" label that's hurled at every behavior which produces more testosterone than Richard Simmons giving a sponge bath to a rainbow unicorn. But that doesn't mean that, when I'm out with my family, I don't keep an eye on the gaggle of boisterous military-age males who look as if they represent a culture that disrespects Western values, basic human decency, and the rights of others to walk down their own streets in broad daylight without being beaten and robbed.

And it would be enough to just have to deal with the rapists and gang members from Central America whose native governments are only too happy to be rid of. But between October 2021 and October 2023, Customs and Border Protection caught 6386 Afghans trying to cross the southern border. They also caught 3153 Egyptians, 13624 Uzbeks, 30830 Turks, 1613 Pakistanis, and 15594 Mauritanians. That doesn't include the 1.5 million estimated to have snuck into the country undetected. You'll understand my hesitation in swallowing the narrative that the average Uzbek, Pakistani, of Mauritanian ($7464 average per capita income between the three) somehow procured the means to get to the Texan border without being financially and logistically assisted by special interest groups with a special interest in getting these specific people onto American soil.

What are elected Republicans doing about it? The RINOs are biding their time, hoping Trump loses in November, and that the MAGA movement fizzles away like the Tea Party and Minutemen movements before it. As for our "hardliners", if they were presented with a bill that deported every illegal tomorrow, built an impenetrable border wall, and stocked the Rio Grande with genetically engineered killer piranhas, they'd vote against it on the grounds that the spending wasn't offset elsewhere. Per usual, Republican governors are doing what congressional Republicans are utterly incapable of, i.e., their jobs. Their strategy of sending illegals to the cities which proclaim to welcome them has been brilliant.

Advertisement

Denver mayor Mike Johnston just announced he is cutting millions from public services in order to cover housing for illegal immigrants, and lamented the city is "very close" to a breaking point. New York City mayor Eric Adams said that NYC is "out of room, literally" at their "migrant" shelters and that city resources are strained to the limit. Massachusetts state lawmakers are upset that the federal government won't bail them out from the natural consequences of their own "right to shelter" laws, and are now debating whether to modify or scrap these laws. The state of Illinois has spent almost one billion dollars for the privilege of maintaining its "sanctuary city" status while dealing with the 34,000 "migrants" bussed to them from Texas.

Good.

Governors Abbott, DeSantis, and others should continue sending illegals to sanctuary cities Their consistent pressure is working. Let the progs whine. As Democrat candidate Zerlina Smith-Members of Chicago said, "It's a Biden thing. It's a Pritzker thing. It's a Brandon Johnson thing. They wanted sanctuary cities. It's not Abbott's fault, because he didn't ask for it. We asked for it."

Keep giving them exactly what they asked for. Reason and logic have never and will never change their minds. Maybe higher crime rates will.