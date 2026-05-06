Me and RFK Jr.: A Twisted Tale

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and I have a twisted history. While I am pleased and surprised by his work as secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) and his strangely comfortable relationship with President Donald Trump, I did not always like him as much as I do now.

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We were neighbors in Bedford, in Westchester County, just north of New York City. I was working for a member of Congress there whom he regularly harassed during his environmental activism phase. The member I worked for was a soldier in the 1994 Republican Revolution led by Newt Gingrich and was very much a moderate, willing to listen and show respect, yet a much younger Bobby treated her as an enemy. He would roll in with people like Alec Baldwin and disrupt our town hall meetings, screaming at my boss. It was my job to escort them out, which was always a good time. Alec Baldwin is a handful and can be very nasty.

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I hated him. But whatever. Water under the bridge, etc.

But here we are decades later. Bobby has aged. No less passionate, just less angry (unlike Alec, but who the hell cares). He ran for president, which was cool. They already knew each other, but there needed to be a trusted connection to, as Trump would say, “make a deal.” Well, a deal was indeed made. It was possibly the best deal ever made. We can partially credit Roger J. Stone Jr. for that. The longtime political adviser was among those who helped forge the alliance.

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doesn’t seem to give a rip. Shut up, Jack and Caroline. Get lives. Meanwhile, he has pursued an aggressive agenda with full independence. This is how things work. Hire smart people and let them roll. This is a real strength of Trump, as we learned from his first book, Trump: The Art of the Deal, and a lesson we can all take to heart. I know for a fact that Stone saw a spark in Bobby and lit it up. And then Trump was all-in.

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So here we are. The vaccine stuff may be up for debate, but everything else is moving beautifully. Pre-auth is being addressed. Drug prices are being addressed. Medicare and Medicaid fraud under Mehmet Oz — who also is doing an amazing job at CMS — is being addressed. Hopefully physician reimbursement will be addressed as well. Doctors are getting pretty screwed, which is leading to frustration and shortages. Let’s also discuss home healthcare and programs like Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which is working out nicely in a handful of states.

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And the ads. I do not need to hear or look at plaque psoriasis, vaginal dryness, or “if you experience swelling between your genitals” ads while I am eating. Nor do my children. Ban them, Bobby.

I have faith in Secretary Kennedy that he will think it all through and get to the checklist. Our healthcare system is changing by the second, as it should, and there is much more to come. I give our HHS secretary and president all the credit in the world. And I forgive him for being mean to me. He is doing a fantastic job. Undeniable.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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