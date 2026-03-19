A Georgia Grandfather’s Death Shows the Deadly Cost of Open Borders

As a member of the conservative media ecosystem, I see stories all the time about the heinous crimes that illegal aliens commit. It’s always terrible to hear about people losing their lives at the hands of illegals, but certain crimes hit home for me in a different way.

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Laken Riley’s murder was one of those since it took place on the campus of my alma mater, the University of Georgia. The campus community rallied around honoring and remembering Riley after the woke government of Athens-Clarke County’s sanctuary policies allowed her killer to remain in the Classic City.

My congressman, Rep. Mike Collins, who also represents Athens-Clarke County, sponsored and championed the Laken Riley Act. He worked across the aisle and across chambers to get it passed.

Another death at the hands of an illegal immigrant hit home for me this week, and not just because it also took place in my home state. Earlier this month, Thomas “Wayne” Reynolds perished when Guatemalan illegal alien Felix Domingo Perez Camacho caused an accident that claimed Reynolds’ life. ICE caught Camacho this week.

Felix Domingo Perez Camacho, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was taken into custody by ICE this week after he caused a motor vehicle accident in Georgia, killing 63-year-old Thomas Wayne Reynolds, a beloved father to five children and grandfather of 10.



ERO officers… pic.twitter.com/wRrrBVoige — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 18, 2026

Reynolds had a four-decade career as a road grader. I couldn’t find any local media reports about the incident, which surprised me, and Grok was unable to confirm whether the incident took place while Reynolds was working. But imagine if it had.

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But that’s where the story caught my attention: My youngest niece’s boyfriend works on a road crew. He’s a high schooler who works with a construction company as part of his work-study program. The idea of an illegal alien causing an accident that could hurt or kill him or any of his coworkers makes me angry.

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Rep. Brian Jack (R-Ga.), who represents the district where the killing took place, posted on X:

Our Congressional District mourns the tragic loss of Thomas “Wayne” Reynolds, a Georgian whose life was taken away by a criminal illegal alien in a deadly motor vehicle accident. Today, President Trump’s Administration announced the arrest of the individual who caused the accident, an illegal alien from Guatemala with a prior history of criminal acts, including a hit-and-run. Wayne Reynolds was a motor grader, who spent more than 40 years building the roads on which our community relies. Wayne was a resident of our Congressional District, and a very proud father of 5 children and grandfather of 10 grandchildren. I am working closely with the Reynolds family to deliver swift justice for a life taken far too early, and a family now without a father, a grandfather, and a role model.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (R-Ga.), who is running for governor, also weighed in:

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Thomas “Wayne” Reynolds spent 40 years building Georgia’s roads, and his life was stolen by an illegal alien with a criminal history who had no business being in our country. This is what open borders lead to, and it’s exactly why enforcing our laws matters. I commend President Trump’s administration for taking swift action to arrest the individual responsible. Wayne Reynolds, a father of 5 and grandfather of 10, deserved better. We pray for his family tonight. May God bring them comfort and strength.

Sure, road construction can drive us crazy, but these men and women put their lives on the line every day to improve our roads. Illegal aliens taking their lives — or anyone else’s lives — is something that the Trump administration is working hard to stop. Here’s hoping and praying that the Reynolds family sees justice.

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