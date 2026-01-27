Maryland Democrats Want to Turn the ‘Free State’ Into a Sanctuary State

These days, the lines are pretty clear. There isn’t much middle ground on the issue of immigration enforcement. On one side, you see those who support removing illegal immigrants from this country. On the other hand, you see opposition to the administration’s efforts to enforce immigration law, and that resistance is often violent.

Phil Holloway puts it well:

There is an insurgency underway in America - loosely disguised as ICE protests



Marxist leftists are determined to “fundamentally transform America” -elections notwithstanding https://t.co/bfaR5R4vae — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 26, 2026

Lawmakers in Democratic states are trying to codify opposition to federal immigration enforcement into law. One example is Maryland’s SB0245, which professes the goal of “Prohibiting the State, a unit of local government, a county sheriff, or any agency, officer, employee, or agent of the State or a unit of local government from entering into an immigration enforcement agreement; and requiring the termination of an existing immigration enforcement agreement on or before July 1, 2026.”

In other words, Maryland Democrats seek to turn the state into a sanctuary for illegal aliens. This legislation actually prevents local authorities from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the Old Line State.

Side note: Maryland has a history of federal resistance. I just learned as I was writing this column that a newspaper editor used the state’s Civil War-era nickname “Free State” to refer to defiance of Prohibition. While that’s something I could have gotten behind a hundred years ago, I can’t get behind what Maryland’s Dems want to do today.

Take heart. There’s a movement brewing to fight this legislation. A group called “Help Save Maryland” is sounding the call to contact state senators and tell them that the bill is at best misguided and at worst dangerous. Please note that all the random capitalizations are in the original:

Time for everyone to get involved to stop the Maryland Legislature dead in its tracks for surrendering to Illegal Immigration and Criminal Aliens in our state. The usual suspects in Annapolis are promoting legislation, specifically SB245, the "Public Safety – Immigration Enforcement Agreements – Prohibition." Translated into English, it means eliminate current and prohibit any future ICE 287(g) agreements with the Department of Homeland Security. Further Translation. It means welcome to Portland, Chicago, LA, NYC, Minneapolis, and other dangerous, lawless cities and states. Currently, 8 Maryland counties have 287(g) agreements with ICE to serve warrants or screen jail detainees for immigration status. The agreements are working just fine: Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties — nice places to live, work, and raise your family.

“Jeopardizing the safety and well-being of Maryland citizens, similar to what is happening in sanctuary cities around the country, is just wrong,” says Brad Botwin, director of Help Save Maryland. “And come February 1, President Trump has declared a federal financial cutoff to all sanctuary jurisdictions. Just what debt-ridden Maryland needs.”

If you’re a Marylander, contact your state legislators. Make your voice heard. Maryland doesn’t need to bring sanctuary policies statewide, especially when many Marylanders support the Trump administration and its efforts to bring law and order to this country. Don’t let the Democrats Minnesota your Maryland.

The Left is working overtime to turn red states blue and safe states dangerous.

