'The Gen X Handbook for Middle Age' Is a Survival Guide With Swagger

There’s no generation like Generation X. We Gen-Xers were the “latchkey kids” (a label that didn’t apply to me, thank God). We bridged the gap between pre-internet life and a way-too-connected world. We’re the only generation that could program a VCR.

We fall between the Boomers and the Millennials, and other generations neglect us. Nevertheless, we had the most fun in childhood and the most kick-a** pop culture. And now we’re squarely in middle age.

I like to think that, for the most part, my generation is aging gracefully — at least those who are taking care of themselves. Still, middle age is a new territory for this generation, and it helps to have some guidance for how to navigate this season of life.

Enter my friend Lisa De Pasquale. Her new book, The Gen X Handbook for Middle Age, is a quick, breezy guide to entering this era of life not just with grace but with zest. She breaks down the ways that we Gen-Xers can do more than just survive middle age — and she shows us how to make the most of these years.

Lisa breaks her advice into categories: health, play, style, love and family, and work. Of course, health is the key to thriving as we age, so it makes sense that Lisa would lead with it. She shares her own journey of losing 170 pounds, and as somebody who is on his own weight-loss trajectory (albeit far less extensive than hers), that thread held my interest.

She also writes about workouts as self-care, shares an excellent ‘80s workout playlist, and explains how to treat your workout like an inspirational movie scene. There’s also a chapter on plastic surgery, which lost me a little as an au natural kind of guy.

Lisa writes about how we Gen-Xers should treat ourselves once in a while when it comes to travel and self-care and encourages us to say no to plans when we don’t feel like going out. She won the respect of my friend and colleague when she advocated for buying physical media rather than digital to guard against retconning censorship from the leftists at the studios and streaming services — just like he argued for.

The style section was enlightening. Lisa writes about the value of vintage and retro pieces and does a great job explaining what middle-aged Gen-Xers can and can’t pull off style-wise. But the best advice? Don’t sacrifice style for comfort — a lesson that resonated with someone like me who works from home and doesn’t always have to worry about looking presentable.

Lisa gives great advice on how to find and rekindle romance, how to raise kids who are more resilient than most of them are today, and how to use AI as a parenting hack. She dispenses wisdom on how to deal with younger employees and how to navigate retirement when the “Great Boomer Wealth Transfer” is unlikely to come.

All in all, The Gen X Handbook for Middle Age is a rollicking ride, full of guidance to help us Gen-Xers navigate unfamiliar territory. If any generation has proven its resilience, it’s us. We survived the '80s — middle age doesn't stand a chance against us, and Lisa De Pasquale has shown us how.

If you’re Gen X, you already know the deal: Nobody’s coming to rescue us. We figure it out, we adapt, and we keep going.

