Sunday Thoughts: Silence Isn’t an Option for Christians Anymore. Let's Be Bold!

It’s been less than three weeks since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and one of the biggest things to emerge after his shocking murder is the increase in conversations about the Christian faith. People are praying, opening their Bibles, and coming to church for the first time (or returning).

Of course, in recent months, we’ve seen an influx of young men turning to Christianity to stand up against a culture that has treated them as if they were toxic, but some girls and women are turning to faith. Conservative influencer Becky Weiss has shared her church experiences, and I’m praying for Jesus to reach her. My family has been praying for a friend for years, and she got baptized on Sunday.

What does this mean for Christians today? As we talked about last week on Faith All Over the Place, it’s a time for Christians to be bold. But these last few weeks have proved that conversations about faith are more than optional. They’re unavoidable.

The Apostle Peter urged his readers (including us) to be “prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you” (1 Peter 3:15, ESV), and as more people are seeking hope, that’s more crucial than ever. We can’t shrink back as believers; we must be willing to have those conversations, even if they might be difficult or awkward.

It’s a kind of boldness that won’t always look neat and tidy. Apologist Alisa Childers said on two recent podcast episodes the past few days that “it’s going to get messy.” We might have to team up with people whose theology we don’t 100% agree with — as long as we’re all onboard with the basics of Christianity. At the same time, we need to call out false teachers and false doctrine. That's one way we need to guard the faith and stand up for true doctrine. The gospel is most important.

Messy is definitely nothing new. Look back to the book of Acts, where the disciples dealt with new believers from different backgrounds and made the early church work. They lived in a hostile world and shone for Christ, leaving a legacy that echoes in our time.

Our confidence doesn’t rest on clever words or flawless strategies. It rests on the same prayer the disciples prayed when they faced opposition. We should make this prayer our own:

Sovereign Lord, who made the heaven and the earth and the sea and everything in them, who through the mouth of our father David, your servant, said by the Holy Spirit, “Why did the Gentiles rage, and the peoples plot in vain? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers were gathered together, against the Lord and against his Anointed” — for truly in this city there were gathered together against your holy servant Jesus, whom you anointed, both Herod and Pontius Pilate, along with the Gentiles and the peoples of Israel, to do whatever your hand and your plan had predestined to take place. And now, Lord, look upon their threats and grant to your servants to continue to speak your word with all boldness, while you stretch out your hand to heal, and signs and wonders are performed through the name of your holy servant Jesus. Acts 4:24-30 (ESV)

We should also take encouragement from the author of Hebrews: “But we are not of those who shrink back and are destroyed, but of those who have faith and preserve their souls” (Hebrews 10:39, ESV). Let’s be bold in sharing our faith and making disciples!

Now more than ever, Christians need boldness. The world is talking about faith, and silence isn't an option anymore.