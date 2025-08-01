Michael Whatley Announces Senate Run to Replace Thom Tillis in North Carolina

The 2026 Senate race has gotten even better for the GOP. Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee, has thrown his hat in the ring to replace hapless RINO Sen. Thom Tillis.

I’m excited to announce my campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the great state of North Carolina!



I am humbled and excited to begin this campaign, and I would be honored to earn your vote, your support, and your prayers.



Let’s get to work. 🇺🇸https://t.co/PA8TuFPwCL… pic.twitter.com/KdhRd5ni5E — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) July 31, 2025

Whatley’s announcement came just days after President Donald Trump made a post on Truth Social calling on North Carolinians to encourage the RNC co-chair to run:

Mike would make an unbelievable Senator from North Carolina. He is fantastic at everything he does, and he was certainly great at the RNC where, in the Presidential Election, we won every Swing State, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a landslide! But I have a mission for my friends in North Carolina, and that is to get Michael Whatley to run for the U.S. Senate. He is STRONG on the Border, stopping Crime, supporting our Military/Veterans, cutting Taxes, and saving our always under siege Second Amendment. I need him in Washington, and I need him representing YOU!

“I am very proud today to announce that with the complete and total endorsement of President Donald Trump, I am running to be the next senator from the great state of North Carolina,” Whatley told a cheering crowd on Thursday.

The Charlotte Observer reports:

Dylan Watts, director of the North Carolina Senate Caucus, said getting Whatley into the race against former Gov. Roy Cooper “is like the Alabama-Auburn game.” “It’s good,” Watts said. “It’s big. It brings up the excitement and raises the stakes. Everybody’s excited.”

It’s an interesting analogy, since Watts could’ve brought up great Tarheel State rivalries like UNC-NC State in football or UNC-Duke in basketball. Nevertheless, sports fans understand the stakes.

Whatley has his work cut out for him. Gov. Roy Cooper is running on the Democrats’ side, and he raised $3.4 million in campaign funds in the first 24 hours. Whatley should be able to shore up plenty of cash from donors to kick off his run.

Of course, Whatley has the unequivocal support of President Trump.

Thank you, President Trump for your endorsement & trust!



We will work every day in all 100 counties to win this race & we will not stop until we make North Carolina better, safer, & stronger. With every vote I take, I will put North Carolina FIRST. 🇺🇸https://t.co/PA8TuFPwCL pic.twitter.com/wGKuS4VDAY — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) July 31, 2025

He also carries endorsements from Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

"Michael Whatley has done an exceptional job leading the Republican National Committee through historic campaign successes, and I'm excited to endorse him in his bid to become North Carolina's next U.S. Senator," said Thune. "Michael is a strong conservative voice committed to fighting for North Carolina and will be a crucial part of our growing Senate Republican majority."

"Like President Donald J. Trump, Michael Whatley knows how to win North Carolina. He's a strong America First conservative and a champion for the Tar Heel State, so I'm confident we will keep the seat in Republican hands," said Scott. "With Michael in the race and running to win, I know we will protect President Trump's Senate Majority in 2026."

Whatley’s announcement comes after Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) announced his candidacy to run against Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) on Monday. Whatley is a solid contender to hold North Carolina’s seat, while Collins stands a good chance of flipping one of Georgia’s seats red. Bring on the 2026 campaign!

As much as we've celebrated the historic 2024 election, there's still work to be done. 2026 will be here before you know it, which means that we need to get ready to hold on to and expand our GOP majority.

