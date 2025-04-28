A Totally Not Unbiased Look at My Favorite Stories From the NFL Draft

Chris Queen | 12:46 PM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

I’m going to start this column with a peek behind the curtain. I had this topic in mind over the weekend, but one of the first pieces I edited this morning was my friend and colleague Sarah Anderson’s take on the NFL Draft. I thought she stole my thunder a little bit and decided not to write this one. She mentioned in the comments that I was writing it, so she forced my hand.

I’m not one of those guys who watch every moment of the NFL Draft, but I like to keep up with it to see how my Georgia Bulldogs fare. I particularly didn’t want to watch this year’s draft on ESPN because I knew that the network would obsess over Shedeur Sanders.

As the weekend wound down, I was pleased at how many Dawgs went in the draft. We had 13 players drafted, which was second only to Ohio State’s 14. We also had four undrafted free agents, which made me even happier.

Three Dawgs went in the first round of the draft: Mykel Williams went to the San Francisco 49ers, Jalon Walker stayed close to home to play for the Atlanta Falcons, and Malaki Starks went to the Baltimore Ravens. The Detroit Lions drafted one of my favorite players, Tate Ratledge, in the second round. Ratledge is a huge offensive lineman who sports a flowing mullet and a larger-than-life personality, but he’s one of the truly good guys in the sport and someone you can’t help but root for.

There’s one more Georgia Bulldog draft story that I want to highlight, and it comes from the 7th round. The Lions picked Dan Jackson, which made him the last player from the 2021 national championship team to go in the NFL Draft. In all, 31 of the 37 players who saw significant playing time on that historic team made it to the NFL.

My favorite non-Bulldog story came in the sixth round. I first heard of Ahmed Hassanein when I watched Boise State play in the College Football Playoffs. Hassanein’s story caught my eye as I was writing about Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson’s deep Christian faith.

Related: Boise State's Light on the Hill: Spencer Danielson's Guiding Faith

Hassanein was born in California, but his family moved to Egypt when he was young. He moved back to the States in 2018 to live with his brother, who is a football coach. The teen didn’t speak English and had never played football, even though he was the top CrossFit athlete in Egypt. What’s even cooler is that Hassanein became a Christian at Boise State thanks to his coach’s influence and has become an outspoken believer.

He’ll join Ratledge and Jackson on the Lions, and his reaction to his draft might make your eyes sweat:

Hassanein had one more cool trick up his sleeve for Draft Weekend. After the Lions drafted him, he proposed to his girlfriend:

I’m looking forward to keeping up with 17 Bulldog rookies in the NFL next season, and I can’t wait to see what kind of a champion for Christ Hassanein will be in the pros.

