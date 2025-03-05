Trump's Address Was a Triumph for MAGA and a Bad Night for Democrats

We’ve already seen the rave reviews Americans are giving President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night address to Congress, but it’s even better than we thought. Data provided courtesy of our friends at EyesOver is showing just how much the Trump speech resonates with Americans — and how damaging the Democrats’ behavior might be for them.

Advertisement

EyesOver tells us that Trump’s speech “significantly boosted his positive sentiment ratings.” The way Trump addressed certain issues specifically resonated with his supporters.

Of course, the economy and trade are issues at the forefront for Americans. Trump spoke about reciprocal tariffs for nations that might try to take advantage of trade with the U.S., and he emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the American economy after the Biden debacle.

Trump said:

Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families. As you know, we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up the cost of groceries, and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions of Americans. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country. As President, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and Make America AFFORDABLE Again.

Bringing manufacturing and other jobs back to the U.S. is another issue that his supporters favor. We’re already seeing massive investments in the U.S. economy now that Trump is back in office.

Foreign policy issues also resonated with Trump supporters. Americans responded favorably to his attempts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, and his strategy of preserving American interests in relationships with both our allies and hostile nations has garnered a positive reaction.

Advertisement

Immigration has long been an important topic for Trump, and supporters see his border security efforts as beneficial to the country in both the long and short term. Some of the most heartwarming moments came as the president honored the families of young women who lost their lives at the hands of violent illegal immigrants.

“The President’s direct and unfiltered leadership style was a focal point of last night’s address, drawing praise from supporters who see his approach as a fulfillment of campaign promises and a much-needed dose of straightforward, decisive governance,” EyesOver says.

Related: When You Have No Substance, All That's Left Is Performance Art

On the other side of the coin, Tuesday night didn’t do the Democrats any favors. For a party that values optics over actual substance, Democrats didn’t come off well at all.

For starters, there are the performative protests that Democrats engaged in all night. EyesOver reports that viewers saw the interruptions as the actions of “spoiled children.” Silly signs, threatening cane-shaking, and pouty refusals to applaud heartwarming stories of everyday Americans gave the impression of petty crybabies.

Those who watched the speech also viewed Democrats as favoring foreign interests over America’s priorities, particularly when it comes to Ukraine. Americans see Democrats as advocates of open borders who refuse to protect citizens and communities from the threats that unchecked immigration brings.

Advertisement

One of the observations from EyesOver doesn’t bode well for Democrats’ long-term prospects, either: “Democrats are viewed as disunited and ineffective, offering repetitive and uninspired responses to policy proposals. This perceived lack of leadership is thought to leave the nation vulnerable to challenges both domestic and international.”

Oof.

Tuesday night’s speech was a triumph for President Trump. He defined the priorities of his administration and highlighted what it has accomplished in just a few weeks. At the same time, the Democrats came out of the night suffering some damage to their brand.

Check out all the insights that EyesOver had to offer about the speech:





You can help us in our mission to report the truth by becoming a PJ Media VIP. Our members have access to exclusive content, podcasts, the comments section, and an ad-free experience; plus, PJ Media VIPs are investing in solid, truthful, conservative reporting.

There’s never been a better time to become a VIP because you can get 60% off when you sign up here. Hurry, this offer expires soon!