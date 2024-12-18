It's Been a Terrific Year

PJ Media has been around since 2005, which means that we’re coming up on 20 years! I’ve been part of the PJ Media family for most of that time (since 2011), and I often self-deprecatingly joke that I’m an influential member of the conservative media.

A recent ranking of conservative websites shows that PJ Media has an impressive level of influence in the conservative sphere. Liberty Nation ranked the top 20 conservative news sites for 2024 using input from its readers and contributors, and guess who made the list. That’s right — we did!

“This site delivers fun and fresh reporting in an easy-to-digest format,” Liberty Nation writes about us. “In a few minutes, you have sound bite data for the cocktail party circuit, facts and figures for the more in-depth reader, and even some exclusive podcasts and video productions.”

It’s a nice review, isn’t it? (Hat tip to my friend and colleague Kevin Downey, Jr. for bringing it to the attention of the team.) It’s validating to see that other sites notice what we do enough to compliment us.

If you’ve read PJ Media for any length of time, you know that our writers and editors work hard to bring you the best coverage of news and events from a conservative point of view. We’re naturally biased but never at the expense of the truth, and our analysis reflects that conservative outlook.

I’m sure you’re also aware that our estimable team writes with personality, snark, and humor. That’s where the “fun and fresh” part of Liberty Nation’s review of us comes in because so much of conservative media barely cracks a smile.

“I thought that ‘fun’ was the highest compliment we got in that review,” my friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser said in our PJ Media Slack discussion of the accolade from Liberty Nation. “Conservative digital media has more than enough constipated, oh-so-serious ‘Harumph!’ people. Fun is good. Fun is the best. I know I'm having fun.”

One of the great things about writing for PJ Media is that we don’t just stick to hard news — even though that’s our bread and butter. We get to indulge our cultural passions a little bit and write stories that are off the beaten path because our readers are so wonderful and supportive.

2024 has been a terrific year, and we owe a massive amount of our success to you, dear reader. We couldn’t do what we do without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

