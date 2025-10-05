Jordan Peterson Was ‘Near Death’ Over the Summer

Jordan Peterson’s daughter has revealed that the acclaimed psychologist and author came frighteningly close to death this summer after developing both pneumonia and sepsis. In a video posted to YouTube, Mikhaila Peterson said her 62-year-old father spent almost a month in intensive care as doctors fought to save him.

Advertisement

“This summer has been exceedingly difficult,” she admitted, calling the experience “terrifying” and the most stressful chapter their family has endured. She described the crisis as a long, uncertain battle that pushed everyone to the breaking point.

Peterson—admired by millions for his defense of free speech and traditional values—has endured a number of health setbacks in recent years, but Mikhaila’s account suggests this one was by far the most serious.

The New York Post has more:

She said that her dad’s latest health issues came after he had dealt with a “host of neurological issues this summer that we believe stem from…chronic inflammatory response syndrome, due to decades of mold exposure.” She said the condition triggered a series of “neurological symptoms” that worsened after Peterson cleaned out his late father’s basement earlier this year. “We don’t have a better explanation for his neurological symptoms at the moment other than spiritual attacks,” she said. The update marks the first detailed account of Peterson’s condition since his daughter announced in August that he was taking “time off of everything.” “He’s been suffering for the last number of years with unexplainable neuropathy and weakness, amongst other symptoms,” she said. “After almost a month in the ICU, he’s been moved out to a less urgent floor. Praise God for that.” Mikhaila said her father is now improving, but his recovery remains uncertain. “We’re still in the midst of this but now we’re seeing improvements daily,” Mikhaila said in a video posted this week. “The timeline for his full recovery is hard to tell at the moment.”

Advertisement

According to Mikhaila, her father’s path to recovery has been slow and complicated. “He can’t take most medications without suffering from severe paradoxical reactions, which limits treatment options,” she explained, noting that his preexisting immune system disorder has made even standard care extremely risky.

ICYMI: Democrats Are About to Trigger Mass Layoffs of Federal Workers

The family’s challenges didn’t end there. Mikhaila, 32, revealed that her own newborn daughter was hospitalized on the very same day that they rushed her father to the ER. “In August, the day Dad was brought to a hospital by ambulance, my newborn Audrey was also brought to a hospital by ambulance within hours of each other,” she said. Thankfully, the baby—previously treated for pulmonary hypertension—has since stabilized.

Mikhaila, who co-hosts her father’s Daily Wire program Answer the Call, said her father’s condition had worsened for weeks before the hospitalization, tied to his ongoing immune disorder. “He’s hopefully recovering,” she said. “He’s out of the ICU so that’s the main thing. … Praise God for that.”

Advertisement

Jordan Peterson first rose to prominence for opposing Canada’s Bill C-16—the law adding gender identity protections to the country’s human-rights code—and went on to become one of the most influential conservative thinkers.

The government is still closed, thanks to Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats putting illegals’ healthcare ahead of Americans. They own the Schumer Shutdown. Stay informed—join today with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off VIP membership.