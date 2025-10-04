Richard Gere Went to Spain to Get Away from Trump and Found Out He Couldn’t Do It

If you’re under the age of 50, you understandably may draw a blank when you hear the name Richard Gere. Back in the 80s and 90s, he was kind of a big deal in Hollywood, with a literal emphasis on “kind of.” He was never at Leonardo DiCaprio heights of fame and fortune. Actually, he didn’t even reach the heights of Benedict Cumberbatch, but most people at the time knew who he was, and he seems to have liked that.

Now that you’re up to speed on all things Gere, like most in the entertainment world, he didn’t take kindly to the fact that Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2024. So in a rare instance where a Hollywood pretender actually kept his promise, Gere vowed to leave America if Trump won, and he did just that by taking up residence in Spain.

But apparently Trump still lives inside Richard Gere’s head, so much so that while living his life of luxury in Spain, he finds time to go to charity events, look for the nearest microphone and bash Trump. Of course, he didn’t need to go to Spain to do this. He could have stayed in California and gone to tax-deductible charity events there and bashed Trump, but maybe in Spain, the food’s better.

At a charity event for a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) called Open Arms, Gere decided to spend some time talking about Trump with like-minded journalists. Open Arms is a Spanish NGO that conducts search-and-rescue missions for migrants who are headed into Europe on the oceans and seaways.

Richard Gere moved to Spain-orange man bad. But discovered he couldn’t handle the European lifestyle. No red carpet treatment. Most living there have no clue he was once a big time American star. Moves back-career still in the pooper-bashes Trump for PR. pic.twitter.com/3TnPYlSLPa — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) October 3, 2025

Gere, who pretends for a living, hardly needed an excuse to state his reasons for not liking Trump, but the reporters on hand cued him up with some softball questions. His responses were predictable.

The 76-year-old actor talked about the "genocide" in Palestine and framed Trump's first months in office as the 47th President of the U.S. as nothing short of destructive. He wasn't specific on how Trump's time in office was destructive, or what it was destroying. Details.

“He’s not only crazy, he’s a dark, dark presence, and it’s happened so quickly,” he said, according to Europa Press. “Six months, he’s almost destroyed our country.”

He added: “This is not someone who can change…He has to go, and all the enablers in the coalition that he has together, they all have to go.” The actor did not elaborate on how he sees this happening, since Trump is the duly and democratically elected president. Gere also never specified exactly what he meant by any of his generalizations.

He concluded with a warning that in his mind, there is a global trend in favor of authoritarianism. “It’s everywhere,” he said. “Everywhere.”

This begs a couple of questions. First, if whatever this non-specific thing is that Gere says is a problem has spread around the globe, what did relocating to Spain get him? And secondly, Richard, do you know the difference between populism and authoritarianism? Because all of this “darkness” you’re calling out has one thing in common…the people have taken back their voice.

Something that gets lost on Hollywood elites is that they can't see that the current rise in populism around the world is backlash to their own movement's rather dark and dictatorial behaviors in recent years.

